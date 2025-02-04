Valentine's Day 2025: Why do we celebrate the day of love on February 14? Know history behind it

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we can't wait to celebrate love. Every year on February 14, couples mark this special day with heartfelt gestures. The celebrations kick off a week earlier with Rose Day and wrap up with Kiss Day, leading up to the grand celebration of love. It's the perfect time to cherish romantic moments, strengthen bonds, and express deep feelings for that special someone. Valentine's Day 2025: February 14, Valentine's Day, traces its origins to Lupercalia and St. Valentine's execution for marrying couples.(Freepik)

However, have you ever wondered why we actually celebrate Valentine's and how it came into existence? Here's everything you need to know about the origins and evolution of this day of love. (Also read: Valentine's Week calendar 2025: Kiss Day, Propose Day, Rose Day to Hug Day, check full list of February's 7 days of love )

How did Valentine's Day come into existence? Know its history

There are several theories about the origins of Valentine's Day, but the most popular one traces it back to the Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February to mark the arrival of spring. During this festival, men and women were paired through a lottery. Later, Pope Gelasius I replaced Lupercalia with St. Valentine's Day, and by the 14th century, it had evolved into a celebration of romance.

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia.(Unsplash)

Another popular legend suggests that St. Valentine was executed on February 14 for secretly performing marriages to prevent husbands from being sent to war, defying the orders of Roman Emperor Claudius II. Additionally, in Roman mythology, Cupid, the angel of love, is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. His bow and arrow symbolise piercing hearts and casting the spell of love. Over time, Cupid became a popular symbol of Valentine's Day, reinforcing the festival's association with romance and affection.

Why we celebrate it on February 14?

Valentine's Day wasn't always linked to romance. The 8th-century Gelasian Sacramentary recorded February 14 as the Feast of Saint Valentine. However, it wasn't until the 14th and 15th centuries that the day became associated with love, as the idea of courtly romance flourished and early spring "lovebirds" became a symbol of affection.