Vishu 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones on Malayalam New Year

Vishu 2023: The special time of the year is here. Everywhere in the country, during this time, the new year is celebrated. In Kerala, the first day of the month of Medam of the Malayalam calendar is celebrated as Vishu. Observed on April 15, Vishu brings with itself the hope of a better tomorrow and the promise of a prosperous year ahead. Throughout the country, this time is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. While West Bengal and Assam celebrate Poila Baishak, Punjab and Haryana observe Baisakhi. Puthandu is observed in Tamil Nadu. Vishu is the time of the year when Malayalis decorate various auspicious things in front of their homes and watch it the first thing in the morning.

Vishu 2023: Best wishes, images to share with loved ones

They celebrate the day by relishing Sadhya – a platter of traditional dishes made at home. Elders also give pocket money to the children on this day. People deck up in new clothes and gift their loved ones as well. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few wishes, images and messages to share with your near and dear ones.

The special time of the year is here. Let's welcome the new year with open arms. Happy Vishu.

The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.” ― Melody Beattie

Vishu is an auspicious day for Malayalis.

Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in your lives.

“You are never too old to set another goal, or to dream a new dream.” ― C.S. Lewis

Vishu will be celebrated on April 15.

Let’s relish on sadhya and love our loved ones a little more this year. Happy Vishu.

“There is nothing magical about the flip of the calendar, but it represents a clean break, a new hope, and a blank canvas." ― Jason Soroski

People relish on sadhya during Vishu.

“For last year's words belong to last year's language

And next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot, Four Quartets

Elders give pocket money to children during Vishu.

Happy Vishu. May the lord bless us with happiness and hope on this day.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come,

Whispering 'it will be happier'...” ― Alfred Lord Tennyson

Happy Vishu to everyone!

Let's celebrate this auspicious day of Vishu with mirth and joy, for the new year will bring lots of success and prosperity for us.

