Welcome 2022: 12 inspiring quotes for each month of the year

Welcome 2022: The brand new year is here and it's time to welcome 2022 with loads of positivity and enthusiasm. A new year brings with it fresh opportunities, possibilities and signifies a new start and while things may not look perfect at the start of the year considering hike in daily count of Covid cases, our positive outlook can go a long way in making 2022 a special year for personal growth and development.

As we grow more resilient in pandemic times and get ready to withstand the challenges life may throw at us in the coming year, we are also hopeful that things will get better this year once the milder but more infectious Omicron subsides. With a hope that 2022 will be the year when we will realise our strengths and embrace our weaknesses, a little dose of inspiration is needed at every step. Which is why we have curated this inspiration calendar for you all to power each month of your year with positivity and strength.

Here are 12 inspiring quotes for each month of the year that will ensure you keep smiling!

January 2022

If you want to conquer fear, don't sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy - Dale Carnegie

February 2022

If you fell down yesterday, stand up today - H.G. Wells

March 2022

It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. —The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

April 2022

The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt. —The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath by Sylvia Plath

May 2022

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. ― Oscar Wilde

June 2022

I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work. ― Thomas A. Edison

July 2022

It is never too late to be what you might have been. ― George Eliot

August 2022

Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working. —Pablo Picasso

September 2022

If there is no struggle, there is no progress. —Frederick Douglass

October 2022

Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden. ―Cormac McCarthy

November 2022

Worry is a misuse of imagination. - Unknown

December 2022

A year from now you will wish you had started today. - Unknown

Happy New Year!