Happy New Year 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on January 1

Happy New Year 2022: As the world bids goodbye to a year to welcome another, people get together with their friends and families on New Year's Eve to celebrate the joyous occasion with gifts, lavish feasts, parties and more. New Year is celebrated around the globe with much enthusiasm, mainly because it is the beginning of a new year. It symbolises happy beginnings, renewed energy and hope for a better year. The past two years (2020 and 2021) have been challenging because of the Covid-19. Therefore, the hope for 2022 to be a great year is very much on everyone's mind.

A new year brings with it new possibilities.

A new year brings with it new possibilities. It is the best time to set goals for yourself, and if not, you can allow yourself the happiness of enjoying new beginnings. Additionally, you can say goodbye to the toxic elements from your past and resolve to surround yourself with things and people who motivate you to get better.

ALSO READ | New Year 2022: Full list of public holidays in the upcoming year

So, as we step into 2022, here's a reminder for you to check on yourself and your loved ones. And in case you are not able to get together in one place and celebrate with friends and family, here are wishes, images, greetings and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

I'm so proud of all your accomplishments this year - and I just can't wait to see what you do in the next. Happy New Year my friend!

Have a great year ahead.

A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

The best thing I did this year was make incredible memories with you. Cheers to making more together in 2022! Happy New Year!

New Year is about writing a new chapter.

As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here's wishing you and your family a wonderful 2022 ahead!

Here's hoping that the new year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. I hope it will be our year. Happy New Year!

New Year brings exciting opportunities.

I wish God blesses you with the might to take every problem head-on and emerge unscathed in 2022. Happy New Year!

I'm blessed to know that I have friends like you in my life this New Year. Here's to many years to come! Happy New Year.

Happy New Year wishes for friends and family.

Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old. Here's to the things that are yet to come and the memories that we hold. Happy New Year!

Whatever the new year brings, I know I'll achieve my goals with you by my side. Happy new year to my forever love!

Happy New Year 2022

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

You deserve all the best in the world. May all your wishes come true in 2022. Happy New Year!

May all your wishes come true in 2022.

Enjoy this special time of year with those you love, and may the Lord bless you all with a blessed and healthy time ahead. Happy New Year!