New Year 2022: Ideas to deck up your home

New Year 2022: The parties are about to start and you must be wondering how to make your home be the talk of the party? It is that time of the year when friends and families gather together to celebrate their jump from one year to another. This year it is more special because last year we spend New Year's Eve under the scare of a virus and in isolation with the lockdowns in place. People failed to reach their homes and to their families to celebrate the day together. Hence, this year, the New Year's Day is being anticipated more.

People are planning in their own way to spend the day together, in joy, mirth and lot of togetherness. It is also that time of the year when homes deck up in their brightest colours and the insides of the homes are filled with laughter, stories and warmth. We have curated a few ideas by which you can make your home look New Year-ready, with a lot of colours, lights and the best memories of the past year.

Spruce up the Christmas tree – The Christmas tree is already at home, thanks to Christmas celebrations which went a few days back. You can use that to your advantage and decorate the tree with lights, balls, clocks (for the countdown), and place it at your front door.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Decorate the mantle - It's the time to let loose with a few sips of wine, sitting with your loved ones, in your living area. The mantle is the main attraction of the living room. You can decorate it with a large bowl stashed with your favourite wine. Watch it become the gossip corner at the party.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Create a photo corner – Select a place in your home and place a cutout with 'Happy New Year' written on it. Watch friends and families create goofy photographs with the cutout. After all, creating happy memories is the main intention of parties.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Decorate the dinner table – Another main attraction of New Year parties are the hearty meals. Decorate your dining table like a pro with cutlery skills and candles and balls, and watch it become the main zone of all the conversations.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Light up your fairy lights – Moving on to another year also means carrying the best memories of the past year with us. Decorate a part of your wall with fairy lights and attach the photographs of your best memories of the passing year with them.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

