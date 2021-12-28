New Year 2022: Ideas to deck up your home

New Year 2022: We have curated a few ideas by which you can make your home look New Year-ready, with a lot of colours, lights and the best memories of the past year.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
New Year 2022: The parties are about to start and you must be wondering how to make your home be the talk of the party? It is that time of the year when friends and families gather together to celebrate their jump from one year to another. This year it is more special because last year we spend New Year's Eve under the scare of a virus and in isolation with the lockdowns in place. People failed to reach their homes and to their families to celebrate the day together. Hence, this year, the New Year's Day is being anticipated more.
People are planning in their own way to spend the day together, in joy, mirth and lot of togetherness. It is also that time of the year when homes deck up in their brightest colours and the insides of the homes are filled with laughter, stories and warmth. We have curated a few ideas by which you can make your home look New Year-ready, with a lot of colours, lights and the best memories of the past year.