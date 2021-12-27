New Year 2022: All that you can do on New Year's Eve
New Year 2022: We have curated a few ideas on how you can spend your New Year's Eve at home, with your loved ones by your side and a smile on your face.
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
New Year 2022: It is that time of the year again when we bid adieu to the present year and welcome the upcoming year with outstretched arms, hope, the zeal to work towards our goals and new dreams. Last two years have been difficult on us with the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic made us stay away from our loved ones, live in the constant fear of a virus taking our near and dear ones away. The celebrations have also been rather dull because we kept living in the scare of a virus that grappled the world.
However, it's now time to say goodbye to another year which showed us that when we are together, we can beat the virus, when we have hope in our hearts and precautionary measures up our sleeves, we can always emerge victorious. This New Year's Eve is special, especially after last year when we had to stay away, in isolation and in fear. This year, we look forward to meeting our family, friends, have a hearty meal, share a joke or two and celebrate togetherness. We have curated a few ideas on how you can spend your New Year's Eve at home, with your loved ones by your side and a smile on your face.