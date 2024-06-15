When is Ganga Dussehra 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and celebration of the festival

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is an important Hindu festival observed with great reverence and devotion in India. It commemorates the descent of the holy river Ganga to Earth, which is believed to have taken place on this auspicious day. Celebrated on the tenth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the festival spans ten days, including nine days of festivities. Devotees gather on the banks of the Ganges to perform rituals, offer prayers and seek the blessings of this sacred river, highlighting its profound spiritual and cultural significance. Scroll down to learn more about this auspicious festival. (Also read: Father's Day 2024: When is Father's Day? Know date, significance, history and how to celebrate the day dedicated to dads ) Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran, which means the descent of the Ganga.(HT Photo)

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Date and timing

This year, the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra will be observed on Sunday, June 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Ashami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on Jun 15, 2024

Dashami Tithi Ends - 04:43 AM on Jun 16, 2024

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 08:14 AM on Jun 15, 2024

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 11:13 AM on Jun 16, 2024

Vyatipata Yoga Begins - 19:08 PM on Jun 14, 2024

Vyatipata Yoga Ends - 20:11 PM on Jun 15, 2024

Ganga Dussehra 2024 History

In Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath aimed to purify his ancestors' souls and grant them salvation. Seeking help, he approached Lord Brahma, who advised him to pray to Lord Shiva, as bringing the mighty Ganga to Earth was an arduous task. In response to King Bhagirath's prayers, Lord Shiva tamed the powerful flow of the Ganges, allowing its descent to Earth without causing devastation. Ganga Dussehra commemorates this significant event, marking the day the Ganga was brought to the earthly realm.

Ganga Dussehra 2024 Significance

The festival is of immense religious and cultural significance, highlighting the cleansing and purifying powers of the holy river Ganga. To obtain blessings and atone for their sins, devotees gather along the banks of the river to offer prayers, perform rituals and take holy dips. Hindus regard this day as extremely auspicious, believing that immersion in the Ganga on this day can erase past transgressions and lead to spiritual freedom. The festival highlights the vital role of the Ganga in the lives of millions, symbolising both a physical source of life and a spiritual path to purification and salvation.

Ganga Dussehra 2024 Celebration

To celebrate Ganga Dussehra, devotees make pilgrimages to Prayagraj (Allahabad), Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi to immerse themselves in the holy waters of the Ganga. Varanasi, in particular, is famous for its vibrant celebrations during this festival. Hordes of devotees participate in the ritual of taking a holy dip in the river and take part in the mesmerising Ganga Aarti ceremony at Dasaswamedh Ghat. This grand celebration is a profound and unforgettable experience for those who wish to connect with the spiritual essence of Ganga Dussehra.