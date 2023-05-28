Ganga Dusshera 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fervour and devotion in India. It marks the descent of the holy river Ganga to Earth, believed to have occurred on this auspicious day. Ganga Dussehra occurs on the tenth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu calendar month of Jyeshtha. The festival spans a period of ten days, encompassing the preceding nine days of celebration. With deep spiritual and cultural significance, Ganga Dussehra holds a special place in the hearts of devotees who gather along the banks of the Ganges to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek blessings from the sacred river. From date to significance, here is all you need to know about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Ganga Dussehra 2022: History, rituals and all that you need to know ) On the occasion of Ganga Dusshera, devotees gather along the banks of the Ganga and take holy dips in the river to seek blessings and cleanse themselves of sins.(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

When is Ganga Dussehra 2023?

This year, Ganga Dussehra, a significant occasion, will be observed on May 30, 2023 (Tuesday). Ganga Dussehra falls on the tenth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu calendar month of Jyeshtha, with the festival lasting for a total of ten days, including the preceding nine days of festivities.

History of Ganga Dussehra:

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath sought to purify the souls of his ancestors and grant them salvation. However, when he approached Lord Brahma for assistance, Brahma directed him to pray to Lord Shiva instead, explaining that bringing the mighty Ganga to Earth was a formidable task. Responding to King Bhagirath's prayers, Lord Shiva managed to control the powerful flow of the Ganges, ensuring its descent to Earth without causing destruction. Ganga Dussehra commemorates the day when Ganga was brought to the earthly realm, symbolizing a significant event in Hindu mythology.

Ganga Dussehra significance:

The festival holds great religious and cultural importance as it marks the cleansing and purifying powers of the sacred river. Devotees gather along the banks of the Ganga and offer prayers, perform rituals, and take holy dips in the river to seek blessings and cleanse themselves of sins. The occasion is considered highly auspicious for Hindus, as it is believed that by immersing oneself in the sacred Ganga waters on this day, one can wash away their past misdeeds and attain spiritual liberation. Ganga Dussehra serves as a reminder of the vital role that the river Ganga plays in the lives of millions of people, not only as a physical source of life and sustenance but also as a symbol of spiritual purification and salvation.

Ganga Dussehra celebrations:

To observe Ganga Dussehra, followers make pilgrimages to Prayagraj/Allahabad, Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Varanasi, where they immerse themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganga. The city of Varanasi, in particular, is renowned for its vibrant festivities during Ganga Dussehra. Countless devotees engage in the ritualistic act of taking a holy bath in the river and actively participate in the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti ceremony held at the Dasaswamedh Ghat. This grand celebration is an essential and unforgettable experience for those who wish to partake in the spiritual significance of Ganga Dussehra.