Ganga Dussehra 2023: The special day is almost here. Every year, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. One of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the descent of the flow of Ganges to the earth. Varanasi is especially known for the celebrations of Ganga Dussehra. Devotees take bath in the holy waters of Ganges and celebrate the day together. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that King Bhagirath wanted to purify the souls of his forefathers. Lord Brahma asked him to pray to lord Shiva. Lord Shiva made sure that the flow of Ganges descended to the earth without causing any kind of destruction. Since then, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the day the descent of Ganges to the earth started. This year, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on May 30. Ganga Dussehra 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share

May this Ganga Dussehra bring joy, prosperity and happiness in your life. Have a great day.

“If Ganges is the mother, Himalayas is the father. One nurtures and nourishes, the other provides and protects.” ― Vinita Kinra

Like Ganges cleanse the earth of sin, may this day cleanse your soul and purify your life. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

"You assimilate into her, like the Ganga assimilates into Yamuna and creates a third self. You won't ever hurt her in such situation. If this is not love, then what is?" - Girdhar Joshi

"See what an atmosphere of holiness is here the pure air of the Ganga what an assemblage of Sadhus will you find anywhere a place like this!" - Swami Vivekananda

Let's get together and celebrate the descent of the holy Ganges to this earth.

"The difficulty in weaning the mind from worldly thoughts, from external objects, and fixing it on God is the same as in making the Ganga flow towards Gangotri instead of its natural flow towards Ganga-Sagar. It is like rowing against the current of the Yamuna." - Sivananda Saraswati

"The Ganga to me is the symbol of India's memorable past which has been flowing into the present and continues to flow towards the ocean of the future." - Jawaharlal Nehru

Happy Ganga Dussehra to everyone!

Happy Ganga Dussehra from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great day.

