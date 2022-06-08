Ganga Dussehra 2022: History, rituals and all that you need to know

Ganga Dussehra 2022: The auspicious day is here. Every year, Ganga Dussehra is observed in India to celebrate Ganga’s descend on the earth. The day is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. This year, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on June 9. Also known as Ganga Avataran day, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated one day before Nirjala Ekadashi, however, some years, both the days fall together.

ALSO READ: Ganga Dussehra 2022: Best wishes, messages, greetings to share with loved ones

History:

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath prayed to Lord Brahma to purify the soul of his ancestors and allow them to attain salvation. But Lord Brahma replied saying that the King needs to pray to Lord Shiva as it is difficult for him to bring Ganga to the earth because of the rage flow. Then, king Bhagirath prayed to Lord Shiva. Shiva, content with his prayers, controlled the flow of Ganga and brought her to the earth so that destruction was not done, and people could thrive around it. Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the day Ganga was brought to the earth.

Puja timing:

Ganga Dussehra falls on the Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Dashami Tithi will start at 8:21PM on June 9 and will end at 7:25AM on June 10.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees start the auspicious day by taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges. It is believed that a Ganga bath and donating money to the charity box helps in seeking the blessings of the goddess and cleanses the soul of any kind of sin. Devotees, from all over the country, flock to the ghats of Prayagraj/Allahabad, Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi on Ganga Dussehra to take a dip in Ganga and start the day by offering puja to the goddess. They also take part in the ganga aarti.