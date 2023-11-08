When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know date, puja rituals, parana time and significance

Rama Ekadashi is considered one of the most important and auspicious Ekadashis in the Hindu tradition. Rama Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar. Four days before the celebration of Diwali, it is observed as Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, among other well-known names. The Rama Ekadashi Vrat, like the other Ekadashi, is also dedicated to the Lord Vishnu. In the Hindu religion, the Rama Ekadashi Vrat is considered one of the most important Ekadashi fasts, as people who follow it diligently can atone for all their sins. From date and puja rituals to significance, here is all you need to know about this day.

When is Rama Ekadashi 2023

Rama Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious and prominent Ekadashis.

This year the auspicious occasion of Rama Ekadashi will be observed with great pomp and fanfare across India on Thursday, November 9.

Rama Ekadashi 2023 parana time

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and puja timings for the Rama Ekadashi this year are as follows:

Rama Ekadashi 2023 date: Thursday, October 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 tithi begins: 08:23 AM, November 8, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 tithi ends: 10:41 AM, November 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 parana timings: 06:39 AM - 10:16 AM, November 10, 2023

Rama Ekadashi puja rituals

After taking a holy bath in the early hours of the morning, devotees dress up for the day. During the pooja, they emphasise unwavering devotion and commitment. Making a promise to keep a dedicated fast and refrain from wrongdoing is a crucial part of the ritual. Idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are set up, a diya is lit and sweets, flowers and vermillion are offered as part of the pooja. Devotees offer panchamrit and tulsi patra, which are said to be necessary for a complete pooja, to appease Lord Vishnu.

During the evening pooja, bhog prasad is offered to Lord Vishnu, the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Shree Hari Stotram are recited and Lord Vishnu's aarti is chanted. On Dwadashi Tithi, the fast technically ends, but those who can't bear the hunger can have bhog prasad in the evening. Bhog prasad, which includes fried potatoes, dairy products and fruits, is considered satvik. Devotees break their fast with a satvik meal after the evening aarti and then eat bhog prasad with relatives. It is customary to go to a temple and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. Fasting participants should abstain from harmful activities such as gambling and gossiping about other people.

Rama Ekadashi significance

According to Hindu scripture, devotees of this holy Rama Ekadashi Vrat can attain salvation by absolving themselves of the sins of their past and present karmas. This includes those afflicted with the sin of Brahm Hatya, the murder of a Brahmin. People who fast on Rama Ekadashi are said to go directly to the dominion of Lord Shri Hari, VaIkunth dhaam. One Rama Ekadashi Vrat is equal to one hundred Rajasuya Yagyas or one thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas. Those who worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion and devotion receive wealth, health and prosperity. Lord Vishnu also grants his devotees the fulfilment of their wishes.

