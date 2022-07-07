World Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones

World Chocolate Day 2022: The special day is here. Every year, World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 all over the world to celebrate mankind’s favourite dessert. Chocolate holds a place in all of our hearts and for all the right reasons. There is no better way of expressing love and affection other than gifting someone with a big bar of chocolate.

Chocolate, made from cocoa beans, have been able to retain its reputation of being of the most celebrated and favourite dessert and treat since years. It also comes with its own set of health benefits. It helps in lowering blood pressure and increasing blood circulation in the body – thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It also helps in reducing the risk of blood clotting.

On this special day, let your friends, family and loved ones know that you are thinking about them with these wishes and quotes:

Happy World Chocolate Day to the one who has filled my life with the sweetness and aroma of happiness.

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” ― Charles M. Schulz

On this special day, I dedicate all the chocolates of the world to you. May you celebrate life forever.

“Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.” ― Joanne Harris, Chocolat

May the goodness of chocolate always keep sadness far and happiness close to you. Happy Chocolate Day.

“Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.” ― Rachel Vincent, My Soul to Save

“Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.” ― Jo Brand

This Chocolate Day, I wish you never run out of chocolates and reasons to celebrate life.

“What you see before you, my friend, is the result of a lifetime of chocolate.” ― Katharine Hepburn

Once in a while, it is okay to have a bar of chocolate without sharing. Happy Chocolate Day. Here’s a chocolate for you to keep you happy and smiling.