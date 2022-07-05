For the love of chocolates

Romatic, caramelly and earthy — who doesn’t love chocolates? Ahead of World Chocolate Day (July 7), take a look at India’s love affair with the versatile food item.

According to IMARC Group, a market research agency, India’s chocolate market reached a value of $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027. Driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, westernisation, growth of the food services sector, chocolate has been giving traditional sweets a run for their money. Right from fusion dishes to preparations with a healthy twist, there are plenty of options for everyone.

“There are three main varieties of chocolate — dark, milk and white chocolate. All three are presented either in the form of bars, pralines or truffles. It can be mixed with cream, condensed milk, caramel chips, salt, fruit purées, dried fruits, etc. and in more recent times, with spices and chilli as well. It can be flavoured, glazed, coloured, and decorated. The increasing demand is not surprising as its variations ensure there’s something for everyone,” says Pierre Nevanen, executive chef, L’Opéra.

This versatility is enhanced by the fact that chocolate can be paired with the most unlikely ingredients. “I spend significant time researching and finding new combinations and ingredients to create with chocolate. The best ones are dark chocolate with monterey jack or jalapenos, white chocolate with brie cheese or wasabi, and milk chocolate with curry powder or asiago cheese,” says Rahul Chahar, bakery chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

Not just in sweets, it can be used for savoury dishes as well. “I have made lamb with chocolate, where the meat was slow cooked and the sauce was finished with dark chocolate. The vegetarian version was with cauliflower and jackfruit. We also created eggplant with cocoa powder, an interesting accompaniment with meat dishes,” says chef Vanshika Bhatia from OMO, Gurugram. The restaurant sources cocoa beans from Idukki and Kerala for a unique flavour.

For fitness freaks, who wish to indulge in some guilt-free munching without ruining their health charts, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji has a host of options. Dark chocolate roasted almond and rose pudding, an eggless and no bake dessert (recipe below), and dark chocolate brownies made with honey are some healthy dishes to prepare. “Chocolate is indeed healthy, but anything in excess is bad. Use unsweetened dark chocolate to have it without ruining your diet,” asserts chef Bhatia.

Basic things to remember while working with chocolate

1. When working with chocolate, make sure all your surfaces and tools are completely dry.

2. Don’t stir your melted chocolate with a metal spoon — the coldness might “shock” your chocolate.

3. Keep in mind that white chocolate can be a bit trickier to work with — because it burns much easier.

4. If you notice your chocolate has a dull white or grey, don’t worry! It’s called “bloom” and can simply be re-melted.

5. If it bends or crumbles, either the quality is low or the chocolate is old.

Rahul Chahar, bakery chef

Dark Chocolate, roasted almond and rose pudding

RECIPE

Dark Chocolate, Roasted Almond and Rose Pudding

Ingredients and Quantity:

Whole milk, cold - 2 cups

Rolled oats , powdered – 2 tbsp.

Single Cream -180 ml.

Dark Chocolate, melted- ½ cup

Dark Chocolate, chopped roughly- ½ cup.

Roasted Almonds, unsalted and broken / roughly chopped- 24 nos.

Rose powder, edible- ½ tbsp.

Sea Salt - a pinch / as required

Brown Sugar – 1 tbsp.

Soft unsalted butter - 2 tablespoon

For the garnish:

Edible rose petals- 02 tsp.

Roasted almonds, slivered – 04 tsp.

Method:

In a glass take about 1/2 cup of the cold milk , whisk in the powdered rolled oats, ensuring that it is lump-free.

In a heavy-bottomed pan ,add the whisked rolled oats milk and add in the rest of the milk.

To this add the cream, sugar, sea salt and melted dark chocolate. Whisk well until well-combined.

Cook it on low flame for 2 minutes or until the mixture becomes slightly thick. Add the roasted almonds and edible rose powder.

Take this off from the flame and immediately whisk in the roughly chopped dark chocolate and unsalted butter so that they melt and combine entirely.

Pour the mixture into dessert glasses / transparent bowls / tart moulds.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and serve chilled garnished with edible rose petals and slivered almonds.

Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert

