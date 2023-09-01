World Coconut Day 2023: Coconuts are one of the most loved fruits in India. The country produces a lot of coconut every year, and the flesh is used in a range of dishes across India. From making sweet dishes with coconut to using the coir to make ropes. Every bit of coconut can be used, and it is a highly nutritious food as well. Every year, World Coconut Day is celebrated to understand the benefits of this fruit and promote awareness. In India, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are the main states that grow coconuts. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

World Coconut Day 2023: Date, history, significance, amazing benefits of coconut(Shutterstock)

Every year, World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2. This year, as well, World Coconut Day will be celebrated on the same day.

History:

The Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, was founded in 1969 to support the growth, production, sell and export of coconuts in Asian countries. In 2009, APCC started the initiative of celebrating World Coconut Day on September 2 every year. India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Kenya and Vietnam are some of the countries that are members of APCC.

Significance:

World Coconut Day is celebrated by the farmers and the stakeholders in the coconut growing business. People plan the day with activities and events that can create awareness about the benefits of consuming coconuts.

Benefits of coconut:

The flesh of the coconut, also known as kernel, is an excellent fruit to consume. Loaded with benefits, coconuts are used in a range of dishes. Coconut milk and oil are also extracted from the fruit. Used both for cooking and nourishing the hair and face, coconut oil makes for a healthy alternative to other cooking oils. Coconut milk is a very important ingredient in a range of cuisines. Coconut water is a healthy beverage as well. Coconut coir is used for making ropes, rugs and doormats.

