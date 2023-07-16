World Day for International Justice 2023: We have all grown up hearing that justice delayed is justice denied. Sensitive cases of injustice and human rights abuse are meant to be dealt with strictly and quickly. International Criminal Court and other organisations see to it that justice is served in the most just manner to the victims of abuse, human rights violations and people affected by genocide and terrorism. World Day for International Justice, also known as International Justice Day or Day of International Criminal Justice is celebrated every year to commemorate the efforts and the role played by ICC in serving justice.

World Day for International Justice 2023: Date, history, significance

As we gear up to celebrate World Day for International Justice, here are a few facts to keep in mind about the day:

Date:

Every year, World Day for International Justice is celebrated on July 17 to respect the significant role played by The International Criminal Court and other organisations in serving justice to people who have been victims of a lot of crimes.

History:

According to The International Criminal Court - "July 17 is the Day of International Criminal Justice. It marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute on 17 July 1998, the founding treaty of the ICC, which seeks to protect people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. July 17 unites all those who wish to support justice, promote victims' rights, and help prevent crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world."

Significance:

The day is celebrated to create more public awareness about the mandate and the importance of justice in serious crimes. It also helps in creating awareness about the people who have been denied justice for long, due to several crimes, such as genocide and terrorism. It helps in understanding the importance of fighting for justice, advancing human rights and accelerating the prosecution of crimes.

