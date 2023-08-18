World Mosquito Day 2023: Over years and decades, mosquitoes have gained the reputation as insects known for spreading deadly diseases. From malaria to dengue to Zika, mosquitoes have been the reason for the loss of millions of lives. Malaria, West Nile virus, dengue, chikungunya, Zika – all these diseases are carried by mosquitoes and spread in people. These insects have been present on the earth for more than a hundred million years and have been responsible for the menace. It has been studied that more than six million deaths happen due to these diseases in a decade.

World Mosquito Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, World Mosquito Day is celebrated to create awareness about the dangers of mosquitoes, the ways by which we can protect ourselves from these diseases, and to rise together to combat these insects. As we gear up to celebrate this day, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

ALSO READ: 6 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue or any other monsoon illness

Date:

Every year, World Mosquito Day is celebrated on August 20. This is done to commemorate the contributions of British doctor Sir Ronald Ross who was the first person to discover the connection between malaria and female anopheline mosquitoes.

History:

In 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered that mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting malaria. Every year, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine celebrates this day with parties and exhibitions to create awareness about the dangers of mosquitoes and finding ways by which we can protect ourselves from these deadly diseases.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This day is also observed by raising awareness about the dangers of these diseases. Fundraising is done to explore the cure for malaria. The works of scientists such as Ronald Ross and others are also applauded on this day.

Celebrations:

One of the best ways to observe World Mosquito Day is by raising funds to help people treat diseases such as malaria, dengue and zika. We can also read about the dangers of mosquitoes online and get informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.