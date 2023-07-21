Dengue in children on rise; here's what parents need to keep in mind

Dengue cases are on rise in the capital and over 40 cases have been reported in the first half of July in the capital. Incessant rain and waterlogging have increased the chances of mosquito breeding and the risk of spread of vector-borne diseases. Considering children are more likely to be outdoors - in schools or parks - it is important to take measures to control the spread. Sudden onset of fever, pain behind eyes, severe headache, muscle pain, rashes are some of the early signs of dengue in kids. Parents must pay attention to these warning signs and consult a healthcare practitioner. (Also read: Dengue alert: Early signs of the deadly disease you shouldn't ignore amid rise in cases) Dengue in children is on rise for the past few days and the increase in these dengue cases is around 15-20% compared to the past two months(Freepik)

“Dengue in children is on rise for the past few days and the increase in these dengue cases is around 15-20% compared to the past two months. However, recently, there has been a noticeable surge in cases among children aged 5-15 years. This rise can be attributed to the resumption of school and other activities. Fortunately, the majority of cases have been mild, and we have been able to manage them in the outpatient department (OPD)," says Dr Nehal Shah, Consultant Paediatrician, NHSRCC Hospital, Mumbai.

Avoid self-medication

Dr Shah says parents should ensure their kids wear full-sleeves and clothes which covers most of their bodies. Use of mosquito repellent creams is advised, and one should shut doors and windows after it gets dark.

"During the monsoon season, both parents and children must exercise extra caution, particularly if they experience fever. It is crucial to avoid self-medication and seek medical attention promptly. Taking preventive measures such as wearing full-covered clothing, applying mosquito repellent creams to exposed areas of the body, and keeping doors and windows closed whenever feasible can help reduce the risk of dengue transmission," says Dr Shah.

Signs of dengue in children

It is important to note that dengue fever typically manifests symptoms 4-10 days after infection. Parents must remain vigilant for early signs of dengue in their children.

"While symptoms may vary, it is essential to watch out for unique indicators that can signify dengue infection. These include sudden high-grade fever, severe headache (especially behind the eyes), body aches, joint pain, and a rash that may appear after a few days of fever. Other signs to be mindful of are persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, easy bruising, and abdominal pain. If any of these symptoms are observed, immediate medical attention should be sought for accurate diagnosis and appropriate management of dengue fever in children," concludes Shah.

