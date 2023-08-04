Monsoons not only give a tough time to adults but even children as the sudden drop in temperature, higher humidity and stagnant water can lead to a plethora of health problems such as malaria, dengue, dehydration, typhoid, chikungunya, gastroenteritis, cholera, leptospirosis and jaundice. According to health experts, the common signs and symptoms of these illnesses are high fever, severe body pain, rashes, vomiting and abdominal pain. 6 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue or any other monsoon illness (Photo by Apaha Spi on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narjohan Meshram, Consultant Head of Paediatric Intensive Care at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, revealed, “You will be shocked to know that even worm infection can be seen owing to contaminated food and water. Apart from this, children may even have a cough, cold, and flu. Thus, it will be imperative for children to seek timely intervention. Parents should adhere to the guidelines suggested by the doctor only. Do not try any over-the-counter medication when it comes to your children without the knowledge of the doctor.”

He suggested some precautionary measures that parents should follow without fail -

Keep the surroundings clean and mosquito-free: Ensure that there is no water stagnation near the house. Do regular fogging to tackle mosquitoes. Check your surroundings frequently for stagnated water when it comes to flower pots, buckets, and discarded tires, and clean them up without wasting any time. Do not keep the windows open during the evening time when you have children at home as there can be an increased risk of mosquito bites. Try to use mosquito nets for children at home while sleeping. Doing so can help you to keep dengue and malaria at bay. Use mosquito repellents: To keep mosquitoes away from children. It will be a good idea to speak to an expert before using any repellent. Avoid wading through flood water to avoid leptospirosis. Dress your children appropriately: Opting for lightweight and loose-fitting and full-sleeved clothing can provide some protection while ensuring comfort. Limit the outdoor activities of children. Maintain cleanliness at home: Parents should regularly wash and change bed sheets, blankets, and other household items to prevent allergens and ensure the child stays healthy. Maintain good hand hygiene: The child should wash his/her hands before eating, after coming from school, or touching any objects. Make sure that the child eats well: The child should be encouraged to eat nutrients, vitamins and minerals and foods jam-packed with vitamin C such as oranges, kiwi, lemon, strawberries, cabbage, cauliflower and tomatoes.

