World Ozone Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme, celebration

The ozone layer, also known as Ozone shield, is a delicate layer of gas in the Earth's stratosphere that contains a relatively high concentration of ozone (O3) molecules and it plays a critical role in protecting the planet from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun which otherwise can cause numerous skin diseases. World Ozone Day, also known as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of the ozone layer in protecting life because in the last few years, the ozone layer has depleted extensively.

Date:

World Ozone Day is observed annually on September 16.

History:

On September 16, 1987, the United Nations and 45 other countries signed the Montreal Protocol, on substances that deplete the Ozone layer. Hence, every year this day is celebrated as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone layer as the purpose of the Montreal Protocol is to protect the Ozone layer by reducing the production of substances that are supposed to be responsible for Ozone layer depletion.

On September 16, 2009, the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol became the first treaties in the history of the United Nations to achieve universal ratification. Around 99 percent of ozone-depleting chemicals in refrigerators, air-cooling systems and other products have already been phased-out because of the Montreal Protocol.

The United Nations urges the world to support the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is legally binding and came into force from 1 January 2019. The amendment aims to phase out Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a family of potent greenhouse gases by the late 2040s.

Significance:

World Ozone Day aims to inform people about the significance of the ozone layer along with how its depletion can have adverse effects on human health, ecosystems and the environment, celebrates the success of international cooperation in addressing ozone depletion through the Montreal Protocol (that has led to the phase-out of many ozone-depleting substances, resulting in the gradual recovery of the ozone layer) and encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to continue their efforts to protect the ozone layer and mitigate the risks associated with ozone-depleting substances.

It emphasizes the importance of protecting oneself from excessive UV radiation by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing and avoiding excessive sun exposure while also highlighting the importance of ongoing research and innovation in ozone protection and climate change mitigation.

Theme:

The theme this year for World Ozone Day is “Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change”.

Celebration:

Various events and activities are organised worldwide on World Ozone Day, including seminars, workshops, exhibitions and educational programs, to promote ozone layer preservation and raise awareness about the need for continued action to safeguard this crucial region of the Earth's atmospheric layer.