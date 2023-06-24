World Vitiligo Day is marked to raise awareness about vitiligo, a chronic skin disorder characterised by the loss of skin colour in patches. The day aims to promote a better understanding of the condition, provide support to those affected by vitiligo and advocate for the rights and well-being of individuals living with the disorder.

World Vitiligo Day 2023: Date, history, significance (Photo by Twitter/medihelps)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vitiligo affects people of all ages, genders and ethnic backgrounds and its exact cause is not yet fully understood. It occurs when the cells that produce melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, are destroyed, resulting in depigmented patches on various parts of the body which can lead to significant emotional and psychological impacts, as individuals with vitiligo may face stigma, discrimination and low self-esteem due to their altered appearance.

Date:

World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 each year.

History:

World Vitiligo Day was first observed on June 25, 2011. The date was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Michael Jackson, the renowned pop star who openly discussed his struggles with vitiligo.

The inaugural World Vitiligo Day was organised by several vitiligo patient associations and support groups from around the world, with the aim of raising awareness about the condition and providing a platform for individuals with vitiligo to share their experiences.

Significance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Vitiligo Day serves as a platform to address Vitiligo challenges and promote inclusivity and acceptance. Organisations, medical professionals and individuals affected by vitiligo come together to organise events, campaigns and educational initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about the condition.

These efforts focus on debunking myths, sharing personal stories, providing resources, and highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding. Through World Vitiligo Day, the global vitiligo community strives to empower individuals with vitiligo, enhance access to treatment and support and foster a more compassionate and inclusive society.

It serves as a reminder that beauty comes in many forms and that everyone deserves respect, acceptance, and equal opportunities, regardless of their skin color or appearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON