Testing actor Naga Chaitanya’s Pan-Asian restaurant in Bengaluru: Everything I ate from the high-end cloud kitchen

Let’s be honest: ordering in Pan-Asian food usually feels like a calculated, low-stakes gamble. We’ve all been there — opening a brown paper bag only to discover lukewarm, split curry, rice that has fused into a sad brick, and sushi that looks like it went through a spin cycle on the back of a delivery scooter.

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For food that relies so heavily on delicate textures, crisp tempura, and precise temperature control, off-premise dining is often a major downgrade. Also read | Fine dining, Ulsoor Lake views, 8 courses: Chef Avinash Martins' new Bengaluru restaurant is worth every bit of hype

Sturdy kraft packaging ensured zero spills on arrival. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

So when actor Naga Chaitanya co-founded Shoyu alongside entrepreneur Varun Tripuraneni, and restaurateurs Akshay Quenim and Tanveer Kwatra, the concept was intriguing. Operating out of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, Shoyu isn't a bustling restaurant with a takeout side-hustle. It’s a pure, unadulterated cloud kitchen built specifically for delivery — no dine-in vanity, no white tablecloths, just dishes engineered to travel.

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{{^usCountry}} I tested the kitchen on a low-key Friday night in Bengaluru. No special occasion — just a craving for high-end Asian food without the friction of leaving the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I tested the kitchen on a low-key Friday night in Bengaluru. No special occasion — just a craving for high-end Asian food without the friction of leaving the house. {{/usCountry}}

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A glimpse of the Pan-Asian feast from Shoyu. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

First impressions and unboxing

Opening my Shoyu order felt considered. Instead of plastic tubs leaking neon-coloured oils into the bag, the presentation was sleek, minimalist, and eco-conscious.

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The packaging relied on sturdy, sustainable kraft paper boxes. Every dish was clearly labelled, accompanied by neat little jars containing burnt chilli oil and light soy sauce. Nothing had spilt. Nothing felt sloshed or tossed around. For a kitchen whose entire reputation hinges on the last mile, the initial unboxing instantly set a reassuring, high-end tone.

Khao phat fried rice was smoky, fragrant, and delightful. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

What I ate

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⦿ Truffle asparagus avocado sushi roll

⦿ Charcoal black and white dumplings

⦿ Tofu lazizi with garlic and cashew nuts

⦿ Khao phat fried rice - veg

⦿ Malaysian veg curry with scallion parota

⦿ Jaggery cheesecake

These visually striking dumplings with delicate, paper-thin wrappers are worth trying. (Pic: Sanya Panwar)

How the spread held up once the lids came off

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Sushi is usually the ultimate cardinal sin in delivery. Rice gets gummy in transit, or warm air turns crisp ingredients soggy. Shoyu seems to have solved the physics behind it.

The panko-crusted asparagus inside retained its snap, the avocado was perfectly ripe, and the sushi rice maintained the structure rather than turning into paste. The truffle aroma was distinct without overwhelming the palate, accompanied by fresh gari (pickled ginger) and wasabi. It felt like sushi from a kitchen that respects the dish.

Visually striking, the monochromatic dumpling was a delicate way to begin. The wrappers were thin and translucent rather than thick or doughy — a common flaw when dumplings sit trapped in their own steam inside a closed box.

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There was also a starter featuring golden, crispy tofu cubes tossed in a glossy, fragrant chilli-garlic sauce. The inclusion of toasted cashews added a necessary crunch, while fresh coriander cut through the rich, savoury glaze.

Often a lazy afterthought on pan-Asian menus, the Thai-style fried rice was smoky, aromatic, and free of greasiness. It acted as the ideal, subtle foundation for the heavier main course.

Closing out the meal was an inventive dessert that steered clear of cloying, hyper-processed sugars. The cheesecake offered a subtle richness derived from jaggery, boasting a smooth texture that ended the dinner on a balanced, nuanced note.

A sweet finale: Jaggery cheesecake topped with salted almond toffee brittle and edible gold leaf. (Pic: veenaamanjunath and shoyu.blr)

What I’d order again

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If you only add one item to your cart, make it the Malaysian veg curry with scallion parota. Curries can be tricky for cloud kitchens; coconut-based curries often split into an oily layer after sitting in a sealed container. Shoyu’s version arrived completely intact — velvety, rich, and deeply layered with lemongrass and warm aromatic spices. The vegetables retained their crunch rather than turning into soft mush.

Pairing it with the scallion parota — which arrived flaky, buttery, and charred just enough around the edges — elevated a casual Friday dinner into something that felt special.

Shoyu won't replace the charm of a dressed-up night out at your favourite dine-in spot, but for a polished pan-Asian feast at your own table, it is one of the best delivery options in Bengaluru right now.

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The author was hosted by Shoyu upon editorial invitation.