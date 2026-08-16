Chef Kunal Kapur shares a simple 2-minute sandwich maker hack to make crispy, golden besan cheela at home. Watch

Besan cheela is a popular Indian breakfast made with gram flour, spices and vegetables. But what if you could make the savoury pancake without standing over a pan or flipping it repeatedly? Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a simple twist that uses a sandwich maker to cook the cheela until it turns crispy and golden.

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In an August 16 Instagram video, Chef Kunal showed how to prepare the batter in just a couple of minutes before letting the sandwich maker do the rest. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘fun twist’ on classic lemonade gets its gorgeous colour naturally from butterfly pea flowers. Watch )

How to make besan cheela in a sandwich maker

Start by preparing the batter with besan, or gram flour. Chef Kunal explained: “Just add salt, turmeric, chilli powder, carom seeds, ginger, green chillies, onions, coriander and water to the besan. Now mix it well.”

For a lighter and fluffier texture, he suggested adding a small amount of baking powder or Eno. “To make it fluffy, add a little baking powder or Eno. And our batter is ready in just 2 minutes,” he said. Once the batter is ready, lightly grease the sandwich maker and pour in the required amount. Close the lid and allow the cheela to cook.

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No flipping needed

{{^usCountry}} One of the easiest parts of this method is that you don’t need to flip the cheela midway through cooking. The sandwich maker cooks it from both sides at the same time. Kunal said: “Now just grease the sandwich maker, pour the batter and close the lid. And now just relax and let the magic happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the easiest parts of this method is that you don’t need to flip the cheela midway through cooking. The sandwich maker cooks it from both sides at the same time. Kunal said: “Now just grease the sandwich maker, pour the batter and close the lid. And now just relax and let the magic happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added: “It gets cooked evenly from both sides without flipping.” After a few minutes, the cheela develops a crisp, golden exterior while cooking evenly through the centre. Kunal described the finished result as “crispy, golden and perfectly cooked.”

Cut, serve and enjoy

Once cooked, carefully remove the cheela from the sandwich maker and cut it into triangles or squares. Serve it hot with your favourite chutney for a quick breakfast or snack. Kunal concluded: “Now cut it into triangles or squares. But yes, do serve it with chutney.” He added that once served, “people will ask for it again and again.”

The sandwich-maker method can be a convenient alternative for anyone looking for a fuss-free way to make besan cheela, especially when you want a crispier finish without constantly monitoring a pan.

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