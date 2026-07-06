Curry leaves, Guntur chilli on pizza? This restaurant in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is giving pizza a proper south Indian kick

When you stand outside the 'earth fortress' of JP Nagara Social on a lively Saturday evening, your first instinct isn’t to grasp its scale. The exterior — a striking, towering structure of curved rammed earth, bearing the local pin code 560078 — hints at something artistic and grounded. But step through the threshold, and the space opens up completely. Also read | 9 restaurants in India that are ‘older than your grandparents’

Inside JP Nagara Social: from decadent wood-fired pizza loaded with rich paneer ghee roast to soaring three-story ceilings decorated with a cascading canopy of beautiful cane lamps. (Pics: JP Nagara Social and Sanya Panwar)

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South Bengaluru's JP Nagara Social is an architectural marvel of dizzying proportions: three stories high, with a massive, soaring ceiling and a beautiful staircase that snakes gracefully around an exposed lift shaft. It’s a layout designed to give you all the cinematic feels before you’ve even taken a seat.

The soaring three-story ceiling is decorated with a cascading canopy of beautiful cane lamps. Earthy bamboo pillars and lush potted greenery create a calm yet energetic vibe. (Pics: JP Nagara Social)

First impressions

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{{^usCountry}} Inspired deeply by mother Earth, the design is a radical departure from the standard industrial grunge of early-generation outposts. Instead, the eyes are treated to a textured playground of clay walls, cascading cane lamps, bamboo pillars, and an abundance of potted greenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspired deeply by mother Earth, the design is a radical departure from the standard industrial grunge of early-generation outposts. Instead, the eyes are treated to a textured playground of clay walls, cascading cane lamps, bamboo pillars, and an abundance of potted greenery. {{/usCountry}}

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Look closer at the walls, and you’ll spot cheeky, social-media-inspired tribal paintings that bridge historic textures with modern digital humour. The vibe manages a rare culinary paradox: it is calm, and texturally soothing by day, yet fun, high-energy, and electric as the night matures.

Retro-cool paintings add a playful modern twist to the textured walls, while a beautiful wooden staircase snaking up the triplex offers cinematic views of the entire space. (Pics: JP Nagara Social and Sanya Panwar)

Choose your own vibe

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One of the venue’s strongest suits is its sheer versatility. With 12,000 square feet of meticulously planned space, the seating options cater to whatever version of yourself you brought along for the day. You can head to the dedicated co-working pockets during work hours, complete with plug points and ergonomic corners to spend your work-from-home days productively. Or ascend to the breezy, plant-fringed terrace to catch the golden hour. You can also snag the amphitheatre-style seating or sink into a waiting area sprinkled with bean bags.

Navigating a brand known for an absolute behemoth of a menu — clocking in at over 500 items — can induce analysis paralysis. Thankfully, the staff here are warm, patient, and eager to help you map out your meal. During my visit, chef Arvinda Poojari took time out of his bustling kitchen to walk me through their latest culinary obsession. Finalising a menu of this scale is no small feat; the chef shared it takes months of rigorous testing to perfect the balance between quirk and comforting execution.

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JP Nagara Social offers cosy spots ideal for remote workdays or weekend unwinding, from aesthetic photo-ready corners with neon signs to moody, plant-framed booth table setups. (Pics: JP Nagara Social and Sanya Panwar)

The main event: Bengaluru on a 15-inch canvas

JP Nagara Social has a roaring brick wood-fired oven, and they are utilising it to sling large-format 15-inch shareable pizzas that honour local, south Indian flavour profiles you simply cannot find anywhere else. The crust itself is a triumph — blistered beautifully by the fire, achieving a base that remains crisp under the weight of its toppings, and that unmistakable hint of woodsmoke.

Pizzas I tried and tested

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'Chill maadi, chilli aioli' pizza priced at ₹675 was the star of the evening. It brings earthy, tender mushrooms into a collision with a fiery Guntur chilli aioli. Just when you think the heat might overwhelm, the familiar, comforting crunch of fried curry leaves pulls up to anchor the dish with a proper south Indian kick. Paired with a refreshing, clean coconut water matcha latte (priced at ₹350), it’s an absolute revelation. I would return to JP Nagara Social just for this pizza.

The ‘ghee-licious’ pizza is a culinary nod to Karnataka's coastal heritage. It features a rich, intensely savoury paneer ghee roast spread across the dough, balanced by the sharpness of pickled onions and a velvety garlic aioli drizzle. It is decadent and clever. For those seeking global freshness, the ‘green flag’ pizza lives up to its green-lighting name. A vibrant, herbaceous fresh pesto base is layered with melty mozzarella, sweet confit cherry tomatoes, and a scattering of toasted almond flakes that deliver an unexpected, nutty crunch.

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Golden, blistered, and smoky 'green flag pesto pizza ', freshly pulled from the oven, as well as elegantly plated avocado toast and crisp wasabi hash brown chaat. (Pics: JP Nagara Social and Sanya Panwar)

Beyond the crust

Before the pizzas arrived, the meal started with an avocado toast. Priced at ₹475, it arrived beautifully presented on a heavy brass platter. It featured a generous mound of perfectly smashed avocado sitting alongside smooth cream cheese, sharp pickled onions, salty feta crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and black olives. It was fresh, texturally balanced, and aesthetic.

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Then came the wasabi hash brown chaat, another example of the kitchen's experimentation. Served in a rustic clay pot topped with a mountain of crispy sev and fresh pomegranate seeds, it hid golden, crunchy hash browns packing a sharp, nasal punch of a wasabi sidekick. It’s street food that went to culinary school and retained its soul.

The 'chill maadi, chilli aioli' pizza pairs earthy mushrooms with a fiery Guntur chilli aioli and fried curry leaves. The Ramesh and Suresh featuring deep-fried 5-Star chocolate bars, hot fudge, and a banoffee pie. (Pics: JP Nagara Social and Sanya Panwar)

Sweets and sips

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To wash down the spice, the bar offers an impressive lineup. While the bartender highly recommends ‘LLIIC’, the playful 'candy crush,' and the theatrical 'Banarasi patiala,' the live music echoing through the triplex on the weekend made any drink taste a bit more celebratory.

No Social meal is complete without their signature desserts. The banoffee pie was an elegant, structured tart topped with piped clouds of whipped cream and a branded chocolate bar. A nostalgic indulgence was 'The Ramesh and Suresh'. Taking the Indian commercial duo as inspiration, the kitchen uses entire 5-Star chocolate bars, batters them, and deep-fries them until molten, then serves them alongside hot chocolate fudge and cool vanilla ice cream.

JP Nagara Social avoids the trap of resting on its laurels as a nightlife giant. By introducing artisanal wood-fired pizza and grounding its architecture in aesthetic, earth-forward design, it sets a benchmark for all-day dining in south Bengaluru. Whether you're dropping in with a laptop on a Tuesday morning or sharing a massive 15-inch Guntur chilli pizza with your crew over live music on a Saturday night, this 'earth fortress' delivers.

The author was hosted by JP Nagara Social upon editorial invitation.