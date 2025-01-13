Potted plants to fairy gardens: Interior decor tips to bring nature inside your home with the art of biophilic design

In an era where urban living often disconnects us from nature, the trend of bringing the outdoors in has emerged as a vital design philosophy as this integration not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also promotes well-being within our homes. The desire to reconnect with nature has brought about an incredible change in living spaces as serene landscapes, fresh air and natural beauty are a longing that transcends the walls of traditional homes. Bringing the outdoors in: Seamlessly integrating nature into your living spaces.(Image by Edward George)

Designing with nature:

A lifestyle of connectivity with nature is not merely an aesthetic choice but a philosophy that nurtures well-being and a healthy relationship with the environment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder and MD at Stonecraft Group, shared, “Villas are designed to be inward-facing, courtyard-centred, and sunlight-focused. The same greenistic design is carried into apartments, bringing planter boxes inside, creating openable openings and prioritising green views and daylight. Incorporating nature into living spaces is more than adding a few potted plants or a balcony garden. It's about designing a home where nature becomes integral to the architecture and daily experience.”

She added, “The lifestyle we endorse and hope our residents will practice is that of daily gardening, growing your produce and utilising energy and resources smartly. Space planning will make nature as intrinsic to your life as fresh air or daylight, such as seamlessly transitioning from your indoor living area to an open-air backyard filled with lush greenery. This can be done by continuing the same flooring material from the indoors to the outdoors and using floor-to-ceiling length openable doors to transition from one space to another. Never underestimate the importance of abundant sunlight, ventilation, and being in the outdoors on your mental health. Integrating these rudimentary offerings into lifestyle choices reduces stress, enhances creativity, promotes calmness and fosters a deeper connection with the environment. It's about taking ownership of your living space to foster a deeper connection with nature.”

Vertical gardens and fairy gardens: Redefining green urban spaces

Bringing her expertise to the same, Architect Sowmya Lakhamraju, Founder of Kiasma Studio, suggested, “One effective approach is the incorporation of natural light. Large windows and glass doors can create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor environments, inviting sunlight to illuminate spaces while providing breathtaking views of nature. Furthermore, strategically placed mirrors can reflect natural light, enhancing the sense of openness and warmth. Plant life plays a crucial role in this integration. Indoor plants such as ferns, succulents, and snake plants not only purify the air but also add a vibrant touch of greenery.”

People will be more into Biophilic decor

She further recommended, “Vertical gardens and living walls offer innovative solutions for small spaces, allowing residents to enjoy the beauty of nature without sacrificing valuable floor area. Natural materials further enhance the connection to the outdoors. Using wood, stone, and organic textiles in furniture and decor establishes a grounding, earthy ambiance. Color palettes inspired by nature—soft greens, deep browns, and sky blues—can evoke the serenity of the great outdoors.”

Natural aesthetics meet modern living:

As urbanisation grows and high-rise living becomes the norm, the connection to nature has become more elusive. However, experts in the field of landscape architecture are finding creative ways to reintroduce natural elements into urban homes.

Architect Prajakta Chakravarty, Design Mentor of the landscape team at VK Group in Pune, revealed, “Land, water, and vegetation - the core elements of landscaping - by themselves create self-sustaining ecosystems. While traditional homes once featured courtyards and verandahs that seamlessly connected indoors to the outdoors, modern high-rise living requires new solutions to preserve this connection. Terraces and balcony gardens ‘take the ground to the people’ when they can no longer live close to it.”

From tropical prints to natural textures, there are plenty of interior decor trends to try this season. (Pixabay )

She advised, “Indoor plants, green walls and moss frames are practical ways to reintroduce nature into our homes and offices. Edible and herbal gardens, along with features like aquariums, fishponds, and terrariums, offer compact, self-sustaining ecosystems. These small but powerful additions bring not only visual delight but also a sense of calm and wellbeing, fostering a renewed connection to the natural world in modern urban life. Fairy gardens within balconies are a unique concept that can be introduced, using succulents to create vibrant, low-maintenance environments. These miniature gardens provide warmth and joy for children while offering a safe, supervised space.”

Prajakta Chakravarty concluded, “The integration of these playful gardens with podium gardens creates an ‘infinity effect', expanding the visual landscape and enhancing the experience of outdoor living. Additionally, the sensory impact of incorporating water elements and wind chimes can engage all five senses and transform indoor spaces into serene retreats. By using natural materials such as succulents, moss, rocks, and wood, these arrangements not only elevate the aesthetic appeal but also bring a sense of whimsy and creativity into homes.”