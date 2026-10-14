Everyday Explained: Why does leftover food taste better the next day? Expert explains the science behind flavours

Have you ever noticed how the dal, curry, or biryani you enjoyed for dinner tastes even better the next day? While freshly cooked food has its own appeal, certain dishes seem to develop a deeper, richer flavour after spending a night in the refrigerator. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Everyday Explained,’ we spoke to Alok Singh, an expert on food history and science at Diga Organics, to understand what happens to food as it rests and how time can influence its flavour.

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Why does leftover food taste better the next day?

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Alok highlighted that the idea that leftover food tastes better the next day is deeply rooted in culinary traditions across India and the world. From curries and biryanis to slow-cooked stews, gravies and marinades, many dishes seem to develop a more rounded, cohesive flavour after resting overnight. From a food history perspective, this is not merely a modern observation. It is closely connected to how traditional kitchens approached cooking, storage and the use of ingredients over time.

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The idea that leftover food tastes better the next day is deeply rooted in culinary traditions across India and the world.

{{^usCountry}} “Historically, cooking was often organised around the rhythm of household life rather than the expectation that every dish had to be prepared and consumed immediately,” Alok explained. In many Indian households, curries, dals and meat preparations were cooked in larger quantities, and the remaining portions were consumed at subsequent meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Historically, cooking was often organised around the rhythm of household life rather than the expectation that every dish had to be prepared and consumed immediately,” Alok explained. In many Indian households, curries, dals and meat preparations were cooked in larger quantities, and the remaining portions were consumed at subsequent meals. {{/usCountry}}

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This practice was partly a matter of convenience and resource management, but generations of cooks also recognised that certain dishes tasted different, and sometimes better, after resting.

Scientific reason

There is a scientific explanation for this perception. According to Alok, when a dish cools and rests, its ingredients continue to interact. Spices, aromatics, oils and the moisture released by vegetables or meat become more evenly distributed through the dish.

In gravies and slow-cooked preparations, the flavours may seem less distinct from one another and more integrated. “Ingredients such as ginger, garlic, onions and whole spices contribute aromatic compounds that evolve during cooking and subsequent storage. When the food is reheated, these aromas are released again, often creating the impression of a deeper flavour,” Alok highlighted.

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The effect is particularly noticeable in dishes with complex spice profiles, such as Indian curries, rajma, chole and certain meat preparations. Legumes absorb seasoned cooking liquid as they rest, while thick gravies can develop a more uniform texture.

Fried foods can lose their crispness, fresh herbs may lose their brightness, and delicate vegetables can become overcooked when reheated.

In biryani, the rice and masala may seem more integrated the next day, although the outcome depends on the recipe and how the dish is stored. Not every food improves with time. Fried foods can lose their crispness, fresh herbs may lose their brightness, and delicate vegetables can become overcooked when reheated.

Perception

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Smell contributes significantly to what we experience as flavour. When leftover food is reheated, its aromas rise again, and the familiarity of a dish can also influence how satisfying it seems. What people interpret as better flavour may therefore reflect both genuine changes in the food and the sensory experience of eating it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.