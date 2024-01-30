Here are some delicious ways to use leftover food

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji shares tips for the ones who love to cook and believe in zero wasting. “There are always multiple ways to utilise the leftover food items and the sometimes the outcome or the final product can surprise you,” says Kugaji. Here are some ways to make the most of it: Leftover cooked chicken can be used in salads, wraps, sandwiches, and rolls and pizza

1. Bread: Dry them and make breadcrumbs or croutons. You can store them. They could be used for coating cutlets or as the topping of gratinated dishes. One can also prepare bread pudding with stale bread.

2. Lemongrass: Leftover lemongrass can be added to the rice to give a great fragrance.

3. Beetroot: Leftover cooked beetroot can make wonderful accompaniments like Beetroot Raita. You can prepare Beetroot Arancini by using leftover cooked beetroot, leftover Arborio Rice and roll them in breadcrumbs to enhance its taste. Leftover cooked beetroot and chickpeas can make some delectable Beetroot Falafel.

4. Paneer: Leftover Kadai Paneer / Paneer Makhani / Paneer Bhurji can be used to make a fantastic topping for a pizza.

5. Vegetables: Leftover vegetables like squash, broccoli and cauliflower can be frozen and be used to make a scrumptious pureed soup.

6. Rice: One can prepare mind-boggling biryani or fried rice with leftover rice. Leftover steamed rice can be used to prepare Chawal Ka Fara (Chawal Ke Fare) from Chhattisgarh. With leftover biryani you can prepare biryani bombs & serve it as a snack.

7. Bananas: Those turning brown can be kept in a freezer and can be used to make a smoothie, pancakes, Banana Bread, Banana Cakes.

8. Chicken: Leftover cooked chicken can be used in salads, wraps, sandwiches, and rolls and pizza.

9. Peels: Vegetable peels and rind can be used to prepare pickles, dips, chutneys. Kerala-Style Watermelon Rind Pickle or Beerakaya Thokku Pachadi (Andhra Style Ridge Gourd Peel Chutney) are some exampes. Potato peels may be used to prepare stir-fries like Alu'r Khosha Bhaja (Bengali Style Crispy Potato Skins)

10. Rotis: Leftover rotis can be used to prepare roti ki churri by adding loads of ghee, nuts and jaggery.

Pro tip: Please do not use cooked starchy vegetables for repurposing leftovers. To keep yourself safe, it’s best to discard any food that looks or smells bad.