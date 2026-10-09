Traditional recipes, modern kitchens and changing tastes: Chef Siddharth Parab on what ‘authenticity’ really means in Indian cuisine

The term “authentic” is frequently used to describe Indian cuisine, but what does it really mean? Does an authentic biryani require a specific recipe? Can a chef experiment with traditional dishes without losing their original identity? In a country where culinary traditions vary across regions, communities and households, defining authenticity is far from simple.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Siddharth Parab, Executive Chef at Haldiram’s USA, explains why authenticity goes beyond ingredients and recipes to encompass cooking techniques, cultural context, flavours and the intent behind a dish. (Also read: Tired of making the same sabji? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Besan Ki Sabji with soft wadi, spiced curd gravy and flavourful tadka )

Authenticity goes beyond recipes and ingredients “Authenticity is not just about using the ‘right’ ingredients. How those ingredients are prepared can be just as important,” says Chef Siddharth. He explains that even a simple dal can taste different depending on the lentils used, the cooking method and the final tempering. Traditional techniques such as slow cooking, roasting spices, fermentation, tempering and smoking help define the flavour of Indian food.

“For instance, a tadka of cumin, garlic and chillies added to hot ghee creates a very different aroma and depth of flavour than simply mixing the same spices into a dish,” he explains. A dish's history and cultural context matter, too, as many preparations are associated with particular regions, communities, seasons or occasions.

There is no single definition of authentic Indian food “Indian cuisine cannot be defined by a single set of rules because its diversity is one of its greatest strengths,” says Chef Siddharth. From Kashmiri rogan josh and Kerala fish curry to Rajasthani dal baati churma and Bengali shorshe ilish, India's culinary landscape reflects diverse ingredients, techniques and traditions.

Biryani, for instance, has several regional interpretations, including Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata and Malabar styles, each with distinct cooking methods and flavours. “Labelling only one version of a dish as authentic overlooks the many ways Indian food has developed over time,” he says.