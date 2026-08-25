Passcodes, 40 seats, chocolate udon: Inside the moody Japanese hideaway bringing speakeasy vibes to Bengaluru

Every city has its quiet pockets. In Bengaluru, one of them is Vittal Mallya Road — where Cubbon Park's old trees meet the city at its most polished. At its centre sits JW Marriott, with one of the best vantage points in town. Inside, behind an unmarked door, is its newest secret: UNO Izakaya. Also read | I dined with chef Kunal Kapur at his new Bengaluru restaurant: 3.5 hours, 8 courses, 1 serious tofu conversation

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I’ve eaten my fair share of Japanese food, but UNO Izakaya instantly felt different. Sitting at the intersection of a secret, speakeasy-inspired den and a refined 5-star institution, this newly unveiled 40-seat spot captures the thrill of a hidden space without any of the hassle of impossible-to-get-into joints.

Modern Japanese minimalism inside the intimate, 40-seat dining area.

Passcodes, tokens and neon red

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{{^usCountry}} The fun begins before you even smell toasted sesame or black truffle. Entering isn't a matter of just pushing open a heavy restaurant door; it’s an invitation to a secret ritual. Upon arrival, you're handed a weighted, custom coin token stamped with a specific passcode. You walk up to a discreet, dark wall fitted with a sleek digital keypad. As you punch in your code, a soft electronic click echoes, and the hidden panel slides open to reveal a dimly lit corridor bathed in moody lighting. It’s subtle, delightfully theatrical, and instantly pulls you out of the city hustle outside. Inside the 40-seat hideaway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fun begins before you even smell toasted sesame or black truffle. Entering isn't a matter of just pushing open a heavy restaurant door; it’s an invitation to a secret ritual. Upon arrival, you're handed a weighted, custom coin token stamped with a specific passcode. You walk up to a discreet, dark wall fitted with a sleek digital keypad. As you punch in your code, a soft electronic click echoes, and the hidden panel slides open to reveal a dimly lit corridor bathed in moody lighting. It’s subtle, delightfully theatrical, and instantly pulls you out of the city hustle outside. Inside the 40-seat hideaway {{/usCountry}}

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Stepping past the threshold, the space reveals itself: deeply intimate, sultry, and deliciously quiet. The decor highlights modern Japanese minimalism infused with dark luxury. Warm amber lighting bounces off rich dark wood, tactile upholstery, and backlit paper lanterns, casting soft shadows. The focal point is a dramatic, backlit bar with glowing red circular arches that resemble a piece of contemporary art. With just 40 seats, it feels like an exclusive hideaway built for dressing up, slipping into a plush booth, and losing track of time on a date night or over drinks with friends.

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Top: jet-black mushroom dumplings paired with golden lotus root chips; bottom: shiro kuro, a progressive roll topped with creamy char and black truffle.

Progressive Japanese menu

At the helm is chef Subham Dhar, whose progressive approach to Japanese cuisine elevates izakaya fare into something modern, emotional, and intensely comforting. The theatre of the meal opens with an ethereal sakizuke — a welcome bite featuring velvety avocado tartare paired with sweet corn cream, enclosed within a crisp, delicate choux pastry. It dissolves on the tongue and sets a refined tone for the night.

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While chef Subham’s menu features enticing non-vegetarian signatures — like the hamachi otsukuri with lime and coconut, hotate otsukuri with lacto-fermented plum sauce, a playful maguro taco, and a curated UNO nigiri omakase — the vegetarian tasting menu is an absolute revelation. Every single piece of sushi served is tasty, boasting impeccably seasoned rice and balanced acidity that proves plant-based Japanese dining can be breathtaking.

Top: corn and kale salad with scorched sweet corn and kale in Japanese dressing; bottom: truffle mushroom takikomi, a rice pot topped with wild mushrooms and fresh black truffle.

What I ate

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⦿ Shiro kuro: a striking progressive roll draped in a charred, creamy topping and finished with a generous slice of black truffle. Bold, rich, and visually arresting.

⦿ Corn and kale salad: crisp, scorched sweet corn kernels tossed over curly kale and dressed in a vibrant, creamy yellow Japanese-inspired dressing. The contrast of crunchy, smoky, and bright textures makes it special.

⦿ Kinoko gyoza: jet-black dumpling parcels filled with earthy mushrooms, served alongside crisp, golden lotus root chips and a sharp dipping sauce.

⦿ Truffle mushroom takikomi: the undeniable hero of the savoury courses. Served in a traditional Japanese pot, it arrives brimming with wild mushrooms, fresh scallions, and thick, aromatic slices of black truffle. Deeply comforting, intensely savoury, and dripping in umami, every spoonful feels like pure luxury.

High-art mixology

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The beverage program matches the kitchen with total poise. While cocktail lovers can sip on bartender-recommended classics like the Crimson oni (tequila, umeboshi, jalapeno), miso Manhattan (whiskey, miso, vermouth), or kitsune’s well (gin, sakura, lychee), the zero-proof options are crafted with equal reverence. My non-alcoholic pick, the silent samurai, delivered a zesty, effervescent punch of kaffir lime, yuzu, and sparkling water.

Top: choco udon — cocoa 'udon' strands garnished with fresh berries and edible gold leaf; bottom: kurogoma ice cream, black sesame ice cream on a cocoa crumble with sesame tuile.

The showstopper finale: sweet noodles

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The grand finale, however, belongs to a dessert that bridges the gap between culinary art and pure playfulness: the choco udon. Presented in a dark stoneware bowl cradled inside a light wooden box, thick chocolate 'udon' strands are lightly dusted with fine cocoa powder and tossed with fresh, tart raspberries, blueberries, and delicate edible gold leaf. It is a triumph of textures — rich, velvety cocoa balanced by the sharp pop of wild berries.

Had alongside the kurogoma ice cream — an intensely nutty, black sesame ice cream resting on dark cocoa crumble and crowned with a delicate sesame tuile — the final course alone warrants a visit.

UNO Izakaya captures the exact pulse of modern luxury dining. Even if you aren't drinking, the food, service, and moody atmosphere make it a total standout. Put on your finest outfit, punch in the code, and go get lost in one of Bengaluru's best new secrets.

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The author was hosted by UNO Izakaya upon editorial invitation.