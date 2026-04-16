‘1 in 5 Indians have fatty liver without drinking alcohol’: Gastroenterologist explains why early detection is important

Fatty liver is no longer a disease that is seen in alcohol drinkers. More patients are being diagnosed with fatty liver disease who have never so much as had a glass of alcohol in their lifetime. So much so that according to the National Medical Journal of India, the prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India has been reported to be 9% to 53%.

MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of liver disease in India, where approximately 1 out of every 5 people will suffer from this disease. (Adobe Stock)

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To better understand this phenomenon, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Manoj Kolhe, a consultant gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune. According to Dr Manoj, the prevalence of liver disease in those who have never had alcohol is known as metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD).

The gastroenterologist stressed, “MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of disease of the liver in India, where approximately 1 out of every 5 people will suffer from this disease.”

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MAFLD is now known to be one of the most common types of disease of the liver in India. (Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} MAFLD shows no symptoms {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, MAFLD might not show any symptoms at all at first, and, according to Dr Manoj, this should raise serious concerns about the nature of the condition. He further adds, “When fatty deposits in the liver are unexpectedly found during normal medical visits or imaging testing, generally, it is mostly diagnosed as fatty liver disease.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, MAFLD might not show any symptoms at all at first, and, according to Dr Manoj, this should raise serious concerns about the nature of the condition. He further adds, “When fatty deposits in the liver are unexpectedly found during normal medical visits or imaging testing, generally, it is mostly diagnosed as fatty liver disease.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, he notes, it's possible that the liver disease has progressed to a more advanced stage by the time symptoms like exhaustion, upper abdomen pain or discomfort, and unexplained weight fluctuations start to appear.

Changes in lifestyle causing the increase

There’s been an increase in fatty liver disease, and much of it can be linked to our lifestyle habits, as per the gastroenterologist. He notes, “Our sedentary lifestyle choices, long work hours, increasing consumption of highly processed foods, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes are some of the main factors of fatty liver disease.”

Moreover, people often believe that they cannot have fatty liver disease if they are not overweight or obese. However, Dr Manoj counters, since the metabolism is equally crucial, having a normal body weight does not imply that one is totally immune to the symptoms of fatty liver disease. “Those with poor metabolic health – such as insulin resistance, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol – are more likely to develop liver fat,” he adds.

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The liver has several important functions, including:

Metabolism

Detoxification

Digestion

Making healthy lifestyle modifications remains the cornerstone of fatty liver disease treatment. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

“Inflammation caused by excessive fat accumulation in liver cells may eventually lead to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a more severe form of the condition. If left untreated, MASH can develop into cirrhosis, fibrosis, and in some situations, liver cancer,” he cautioned.

Importance of early detection

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Early detection is essential to preventing further harm as the condition develops. Dr Manoj notes, “To determine the extent of the liver condition, tests including blood analysis, ultrasound imaging, and sometimes sophisticated imaging methods or a liver biopsy are used.”

He also suggests regular screening for fatty liver; it is recommended for those who are obese, prediabetic, or have a family history of metabolic disorders.

“Making healthy lifestyle modifications continues to be the cornerstone of treatment, but when a person seeks treatment for their fatty liver disease, they tend to concentrate on addressing their underlying issues to manage their illness,” the gastroenterologist highlights.

According to Dr Manoj, most people with early-stage fatty liver may anticipate improvements in their general health with progressive weight reduction, a diet high in healthy foods, frequent exercise, and control of blood sugar and cholesterol.

When is surgery needed?

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When there are signs of inflammation or scarring on the liver, treatment becomes more complicated since new techniques for managing these disorders and preventing more liver damage must be implemented, Dr Manoj warned.

He further stated, “Patients with cirrhosis or cirrhosis-related problems will probably need surgical treatment, including a liver transplant. Lastly, bariatric surgery has been shown to improve liver function and other metabolic metrics in suitable individuals with extreme obesity.”

Lastly, he cautioned, fatty liver disease may be silent, but its impact is far-reaching. Recognising risk factors and taking timely action can prevent long-term complications and improve future liver health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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