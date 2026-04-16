Cardiologist warns prediabetes isn’t a thing, it means your body is asking for change. Here's how to reverse it

Have you ever gotten yourself tested for diabetes and been informed that you are pre-diabetic? Prediabetes means that your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be called diabetes. Insulin resistance builds quietly, but with the right steps, it can be reversed just as intentionally. (Pexels)

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Often, people believe that being in the pre-diabetic range is not alarming, as they don't fall under the type-2 diabetes category, leading to mismanaged diet and lifestyle choices. However, Dr Alok believes that may be far from the truth.

In an April 15 Instagram post, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, highlighted that there is no such thing as 'pre-diabetes'. He explained that saying one is pre-diabetic is like saying 'you're slightly pregnant.' So what's actually happening when you are diagnosed as a pre-diabetic person?