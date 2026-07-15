10-minute fitness rule: Lifestyle coach shares 6 fitness tools that help you stay fit without a gym workout

For many working professionals, the biggest obstacle to exercise isn’t a lack of motivation; it’s a lack of time. Between meetings, deadlines, commuting, family commitments, and household responsibilities, finding a continuous hour to work out can feel impossible. Fortunately, fitness doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing proposition.

What is the 10-minute fitness rule?

Building a home gym? Don’t miss these expert-recommended essentials (Freepik)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Instead of skipping exercise altogether, fit in a focused 10-minute session. “Whether it’s before work, during a break, or in the evening, these mini-workouts can help maintain strength, fitness, and energy levels during busy periods”, Lifestyle Coach Mitushi Ajmera, Author of Fearless Diet, tells Health Shots. They’re not meant to replace structured training, but they can prevent inactivity from becoming the default.

Keep weekend training non-negotiable

While short workouts are valuable, they work best when paired with longer training sessions. Weekends provide the perfect opportunity. Aim for 45–60 minutes of exercise on both Saturday and Sunday. These sessions allow you to train progressively, challenge yourself, and track improvements in strength, endurance, and overall fitness. Think of weekday 10-minute workouts as maintenance and weekend workouts as your opportunity to build fitness.

6 fitness tools that make exercise more accessible

The right equipment can make staying active easier, whether you’re at home, travelling, or working remotely.

Resistance bands: Portable and versatile for full-body strength training. Adjustable dumbbells: Offer multiple resistance levels without taking up much space. Kettlebells: Ideal for combining strength and cardiovascular conditioning. Skipping rope: One of the most effective tools for quick cardio sessions. Walking pad: Useful for professionals working from home, allowing them to accumulate steps while attending meetings or working on a laptop. Fitness tracker or smartwatch: Helps monitor activity levels, exercise duration, heart rate, and daily movement.

How to make the most of 10 minutes?

To maximise results, keep the session structured:

2–3 minutes: Dynamic warm-up such as marching, arm circles, squats, or mobility drills.

5–6 minutes: Continuous exercise with minimal rest using movements such as squats, lunges, push-ups, step-ups, mountain climbers, kettlebell swings, or skipping.

1–2 minutes: Cooldown and light stretching.

The goal is consistency, not perfection.

Practical weekly plan for busy professionals

One of the biggest advantages of the 10-Minute Fitness Rule is that it allows you to spread your training across the week.

Monday (Glutes and hips): Focus on exercises such as squats, glute bridges, hip thrusts, lateral band walks, and step-ups. Tuesday (Chest and triceps): Push-ups, chest presses, incline push-ups, dips, and triceps extensions can be performed with bodyweight, resistance bands, or dumbbells. Wednesday (Cardiovascular training): Choose activities such as skipping, jumping jacks, stair climbing, brisk uphill walking, cycling, or short sprint intervals. Thursday (quads and lower legs): Exercises may include squats, lunges, split squats, calf raises, and step-ups. Friday (shoulders): Perform shoulder presses, lateral raises, front raises, band pull-aparts, and overhead carries. Saturday (full-body strength training): Include movements such as squats, deadlifts, pushes, pulls, carries, and core exercises. Sunday (Sport or cardiovascular activity): Play a sport, go for a hike, swim, cycle, jog, dance, or participate in any activity you enjoy.

With short weekday sessions targeting different muscle groups, many people recover well without needing to schedule a dedicated rest day. Instead, travel days, late work nights, poor sleep, or unusually demanding days can naturally become recovery days when needed. The best fitness plan is the one you can follow consistently. You don’t have to choose between hour-long gym sessions and doing nothing. By combining brief weekday workouts with longer weekend training sessions, busy professionals can stay active, maintain fitness, and support long-term health, without living in the gym.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)