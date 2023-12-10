3 fitness and wellness tips for women to keep glowing amidst the whirlwind of a bustling career

Maintaining a balance between a busy schedule and a healthy lifestyle is a significant challenge in today's fast-paced and demanding world where with numerous responsibilities and commitments pulling women in different directions, finding the time and energy to prioritise their well-being can seem like an uphill battle. However, it is essential for both our physical and mental well-being to strike this balance, as neglecting our health can lead to burnout, reduced productivity and long-term health issues.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash shared some simple yet effective tips that have kept her glowing amidst the whirlwind of a bustling career and can keep your health and wellness in check too -

Prioritise 'Me Time' and Mental Wellness:

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry, taking care of one's mental well-being is often overlooked. However, I have learned the hard way that mental health is crucial for overall well-being and productivity. I believe in prioritising 'Me Time' to unwind and recharge. One unique technique I use is "Nature Reconnection." Whenever possible, I retreat to nature, whether it is a weekend getaway or a quick walk-in a nearby park. Nature has a magical way of grounding and rejuvenating the mind, providing much-needed solace in times of stress Being surrounded by the beauty of nature allows me to take a step back from the chaos and find solace in the simplicity of the natural world. It gives me a chance to reflect, introspect, and gain perspective on my life and priorities. This time spent in nature becomes a valuable opportunity to reset my mind and come back to my work and responsibilities with a clearer and calmer mindset. I also love incorporating meditation into my daily routine as a powerful tool for mental clarity and inner peace.

Opt for Nutritious Convenience

When your schedule is filled with auditions, rehearsals, shoots and other professional commitments that demand time and energy, it is no surprise that the convenience of fast food or ready-to-eat meals can be tempting as you are on the go. However, prioritising nutritious convenience is vital for sustaining your physical and mental well-being in the long run. Planning and preparing meals in advance may seem challenging with a busy schedule, but it can make a significant difference in your overall health. Consider setting aside some time during the week for meal prepping. You can prepare large batches of healthy recipes and store them in individual containers, making it easy to grab a nutritious meal when you are in a hurry. Opt for nutrient-dense foods that provide your body with the essential vitamins, minerals and macronutrients it needs and when it comes to a nutrient powerhouse, almonds are hard to beat. Incorporating almonds into your daily diet can significantly enhance the nutritional value of your meals and snacks. These versatile nuts make for a perfect, convenient snack option, and I personally find it beneficial to keep some almonds handy in my bag for whenever hunger strikes. Pairing them with fruits or incorporating them into other snacks adds an extra dose of health and flavour to my daily routine.

Incorporate Mini Workouts

Whether you have a hectic workday or a packed social calendar, these small bursts of exercise can make a significant difference in maintaining your physical well-being. One of the simplest ways to integrate mini workouts is by taking short walks. During breaks at work or in between tasks, take a stroll around the office or the surrounding area. Not only does this get your body moving but it also provides a mental break and a chance to refresh your mind. If you find yourself waiting for appointments or meetings, make the most of that time by doing quick bodyweight exercises. You can perform exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, or even desk dips. These exercises do not require any equipment and can be done almost anywhere. Even a few minutes of these bodyweight exercises can improve your strength and boost your energy levels.

Taking care of yourself not only benefits your career but also enriches your personal life, leading to a more fulfilled and content existence. Remember, your well-being is your most valuable asset, so make it a priority as you embark on your journey to success.

