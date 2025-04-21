4 doctor-approved tricks to tackle endometriosis pain without missing a beat at work

Women's endometriosis symptoms can thrive as they effectively manage the symptoms and proactively make their careers. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, Gynecologist at CMRI Kolkata, shared 4 game-changing tips that can help you do both - crush careers and endo pain. 4 expert-backed ways to win at work with endometriosis.(Image by Unsplash)

1. Manage your pain well with medications

Pelvic pain, painful menstruation (dysmenorrhea), and lower abdominal pain associated with endometriosis usually interfere with one's daily activity and work. Painkillers should be taken during this time for pain management; in most cases, hormonal medications such as oral contraceptive pills or newer hormonal medications are taken for controlling and lessening discomfort if pain occurs at other times, as well. You may want to ask your personal physician what best works for your situation.

Pain Management: Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or naproxen can help alleviate menstrual cramps and other pain associated with endometriosis. For severe pain, your doctor may prescribe stronger medications. (Unsplash)

2. Structure your workload with your cycle

Mark the days that usually are most painful on your menstrual cycle calendar, so you can plan those days with demanding tasks. After doing that, you can also plan your work at a lighter pace or prepare for working from home for some of the days on which you are likely to have discomfort. Perhaps, even talking privately to your manager or colleagues would help to set expectation and distribution of workload around your health issue.

3. Devote time to self-care and lifestyle changes

Keeping a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and controlling your stress all can have a great effect on alleviating such symptoms. Simple stretches can relieve pelvic pain and can lead to a balanced hormonal state and low levels of inflammation in the body by consuming much healthy food. Relieving stress through meditation and relaxation improves overall well-being.

Endometriosis is a commonly misunderstood condition that often gets mistaken for regular period pain. But there is a difference between both conditions that one needs to understand. (Freepik)

4. Obtain a medical consult to control symptoms for the long term

Consult a professional concerning individualized endometriosis treatment, especially in instances where the symptoms impair your productivity and daily life. Advanced hormonal therapies or surgical modalities may be advisable for cases of chocolate cysts (endometriotic cysts) or uninterrupted pain. This allows early medical advice to control symptoms while keeping a healthy work-life balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.