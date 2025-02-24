Menu Explore
4 ways to use sunscreen the right way for Indian skin tones

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 24, 2025 03:08 PM IST

Finding the right sunscreen is just half the battle—application is key. Check out these 4 ways to use sunscreen the right way for Indian skin tones.

With our diverse skin tones, high melanin content and exposure to intense UV rays, Indian skin tones may require more than just a simple sunscreen. Most people rely on SPF (Sun Protection Factor) as the gold standard for sun protection however, SPF only measures protection against UVB rays: the ones responsible for sunburns.

Are you using the sunscreen the wrong way? Here are 4 ways to use it right
Are you using the sunscreen the wrong way? Here are 4 ways to use it right(File Photo)

Understanding sunscreen basics

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mikki Singh, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Bodycraft Salon Spa and Clinic, shared, “UVA rays, which penetrate deeper and accelerate ageing and pigmentation, require an additional defence. That’s where broad-spectrum sunscreens come into play, shielding the skin from both UVA and UVB damage.”

Challenges for Indian skin

Dr Mikki Singh revealed, “Indian skin is naturally rich in melanin, which provides some level of built-in protection. But this doesn’t mean we’re immune to sun damage. In fact, our skin is more prone to pigmentation, tanning, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), conditions that can be worsened by sun exposure. A sunscreen that only prevents burns but doesn’t protect against long-term discolouration is simply not enough.”

Try the best tinted sunscreen and keep your skin protected and glowing.(Adobe Stock)
Try the best tinted sunscreen and keep your skin protected and glowing.(Adobe Stock)

Innovative formulations: The game changer

According to Dr Mikki Singh, the sunscreen industry has evolved significantly, offering new formulations that cater specifically to Indian skin needs:

  • Tinted sunscreens: These not only provide sun protection but also help even out skin tone and reduce visible pigmentation.
  • Hybrid sunscreens: A combination of physical and chemical filters ensures lightweight, non-greasy protection, perfect for our humid climate.
  • Antioxidant-infused sunscreens: Ingredients like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Green Tea combat oxidative stress, reducing pigmentation and premature aging.
  • Gel-based and matte-finish sunscreens: Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, these prevent breakouts while offering broad-spectrum coverage.

Daily sunscreen use is a simple yet powerful habit that dermatologists consistently advocate for.(Unsplash)
Daily sunscreen use is a simple yet powerful habit that dermatologists consistently advocate for.(Unsplash)

The right way to use sunscreen

Dr Mikki Singh asserted that finding the right sunscreen is just half the battle—application is key:

  • Use two-finger lengths of product for the face and neck.
  • Reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if outdoors.
  • Don't skip sunscreen on cloudy days—UV rays penetrate through clouds.
  • Layer under makeup or choose sunscreen-based compacts for touch-ups.

Dr Mikki Singh opined, “If your sunscreen doesn’t provide broad-spectrum protection, combat pigmentation, and suit your skin type, it may not be enough. The good news? With today’s advanced formulations, you no longer have to choose between sun safety and skin concerns. Your skin deserves the best, and the right sunscreen can be a game-changer. Still unsure about your sunscreen? Consult with a dermatologist to find one tailored to your skin’s unique needs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

