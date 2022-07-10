5 amazing things that happen to your mind when you take a break

Burnouts are becoming common in people as our hectic lifestyles hardly allow us time to take a pause and recharge our brain batteries. But working round the clock without a break has its own repercussions and after a while, one may feel problem concentrating and unable to retain information and even take decisions. To prevent burnout, it is important to be kind to yourself and plan frequent short breaks within your work day. It is also important to sleep well and stay away from gadgets at night. (Also read: Are you suffering from burnout? Expert on top warning signs and prevention tips)

"It's no secret that our lives are becoming increasingly busier. We live in a fast-paced world where it often feels like there is no time for rest. We're constantly connected to our work, and it can be difficult to find time to relax. However, taking a break is essential for both our physical and mental health. When we take a break, our bodies get a chance to relax and recharge, and our minds are given the opportunity to focus on something other than work or stressors," says Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Here are five amazing things that will happen to your mind when you take a break:

1. Higher productivity: It might seem counterintuitive, but taking regular breaks will actually make you more productive. When we are constantly working, our minds become overwhelmed and we start to lose focus. However, taking a few minutes to step away from our work will allow us to come back refreshed and ready to tackle the task at hand.

2. Reduced stress levels: If you find yourself constantly stressed, it's important to take a break in order to relax and recharge. Stress can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health, so it's important to find ways to reduce it.

3. Creativity: If you are feeling stuck in a rut, taking a break can help jumpstart your creativity. When we are constantly working, we tend to get stuck in a routine and our ideas can start to turn stale. However, taking some time off will allow you to come back with fresh perspectives and new ideas.

4. Improved memory: When we are constantly working, our brains become overloaded and it can be difficult to remember things. However, if you take a break and give your mind a chance to rest, you will find that your memory would improve.

5. Focus: When we are constantly thinking about our work, it can be easy to lose focus and become distracted. However, by taking a break and giving your mind a chance to relax, you'll be able to come back more focused and productive.

Research shows that taking regular breaks can actually improve our productivity and focus and one would also be less likely to experience anxiety or depression. So, next time you are feeling overwhelmed by work, remember that taking a break can actually help you get more done in the long run. And who knows, you might even come up with some brilliant ideas while you are away from your desk.

