5 early warning signs and symptoms of bladder cancer you must know

Bladder cancer is a type of urological malignancy that starts in the cells that line the inside of the urinary bladder. Bladder cancer starts when cells that form urinary bladder begin to grow out of control. Bladder is a triangle-shaped hollow muscular organ in your lower abdomen that stores urine. The bladder's walls relax and expand when storing urine, and contract and flatten to empty urine through the urethra. Bladder cancer symptoms if detected early can lead to early diagnosis and treatment. Among the early signs of bladder cancer is blood in urine. The patient may also feel pain while passing urine or urinate frequently. (Also read: 5 daily habits that are increasing your risk of esophageal cancer)

Bladder cancer cases increasing

"Urinary bladder cancer incidence is increasing worldwide; it is estimated that around 5,49,000 new cases were diagnosed in 2018 (GLOBOCAN 2018) and around 2,00,000 patients died of bladder cancer thereby depicting the high mortality rate of the disease. In India around 18,921 new cases were diagnosed with an estimated death of 10,231 in the same year. Bladder cancer have symptoms which when picked up early might lead to early diagnosis and treatment and thereby decreasing the mortality rate," says Dr Sunny Jain, HOD and Sr. Consultant Oncology, Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad.

Bladder cancer warning signs and symptoms

Dr Jain also talks about the warning signs of bladder cancer that people should not ignore.

• Passing of blood or blood clots in the urine.

• If a patient feels pain or burning sensation while passing of urine, it should ring a warning bell and shall be addressed by a clinician.

• Increased frequency of urination especially at night.

• Urinary hesitancy: Feeling the urge to urinate, but not being able to pass urine and incomplete evacuation of bladder leading to increased frequency of urination.

• Lower back pain.

