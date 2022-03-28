5 eating mistakes that are playing havoc with your digestion

If you are frequently troubled by digestive issues like constipation, heartburn and bloating, there might be some lifestyle habits that could be disrupting the digestion process. Our faulty lifestyle choices be it including the wrong kind of food in our diet – processed, excessively spicy food, artificial sweeteners, not exercising or leading a sedentary lifestyle, resisting the urge to have a bowel movement could all contribute to digestive issues. (Also read: Poor digestion? Simple tips to improve your gut health)

At times, it's none of the above and the culprit could be some bad eating habits we do not pay attention to before, after or while eating. Besides, if your eating is driven by emotions, you will not just be inviting obesity to your life but also a host of health issues, including indigestion.

So if are not able to pinpoint exactly why you are having so many digestive problems, it could be due to some eating mistakes that you may be making inadvertently. Nutritionist Karishma Shah in her recent Instagram post talks about some of the common dietary mistakes people make that wreak havoc with their digestion.

Eating when not hungry: While setting a fixed time for meals is a good practice, eating when you do not feel those hunger pangs means you are not paying attention to your brain signals. When you have your meal without feeling hungry, this means that your brain has not received any signals from your stomach to secrete any digestive juices, and you may face digestive issues.

Eating to numb your emotions: There is no point of emotional eating and overloading yourself with calories for the sake of feeling momentary relief from negative emotions. This is nothing but a distraction to suppress certain emotions which result in totally overloading your digestive system

Drinking too much water immediately before or after meals: Too much water can easily dilute your digestive juices, in a similar way when during your grade 8 chemistry class you learnt to dilute an acid by adding water.

Eating while multi-tasking: Eating on the go is a terrible habit for anyone and is another reason that leaves your digestive system compromised. Eating mindfully on the other hand makes sure you not only digest your food well but also aid in proper absorption of nutrients.

Not eating according to your dosha type: Last but not, the least, Shah says eating against your dosha type - Kapha, Vata, Pitta could also be creating digestive problems for you.

