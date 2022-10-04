5 everyday mistakes that are damaging your eyes

The most precious sense organs of all, without eyes it would be difficult to appreciate all the beautiful things we are blessed with in our life. In the times of smartphone, laptops and all sorts of gadgets, our eyes are under constant strain, much more than a decade back. Apart from work, our leisure time activities like watching a movie, scrolling through social media, playing games can impact our eye health. Apart from eye strain, there are many other ways we might be hurting our eyes without realising. Are you washing your eyes correctly or using the right eye drops? Are you constantly looking at the screen every day or take a break of few minutes before resuming your work? Do you apply hot packs for relief when suffering an eye infection? (Also read: Yoga expert on 3 simple exercises to improve eyesight)

There are certain essential eye care tips that one must remember for optimal eye health from washing the eyes in the right way to using the right drops and packs for relief when your eyes are strained. Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post talks about everyday mistakes that could damage our eyes.

1. USING WARM WATER TO WASH EYES

Do you think warm water can provide relief to tired eyes at the end of a long and hectic day? You may be wrong. As per Ayurveda eyes are the seat of Pitta (heat) and have to be washed with room temperature water or cold water. So remember to never use hot water for washing your eyes.

2. NOT BLINKING ENOUGH

You may not realise but blinking your eyes often can do wonders for your eye health while not doing so could be detrimental. "Blinking is a natural physiological process to lubricate the eyes. When glued to screens, we often forget to blink. Make a conscious effort to blink often," says Dr Radhamony.

3. OVERUSING ARTIFICIAL EYE DROPS

We all at times use eye drops for dry eyes but Dr Radhamony says long term use of it can leave your eyes even drier. Ayurvedically, the best long-term use eye drops are always oil-based, says the expert.

4. USING WARMING EYE MASKS FOR SLEEP OR HOT PACKS FOR EYE INFECTIONS

Let your eyes be free and breathe in the night. Use a cold pack for infections, style etc.

5. RUBBING THE EYE

Rubbing the eyes for many reasons is blasphemous for eye health. Eyes have a very thin layer of conjunctiva which protects them. Instead of rubbing, reach out for cold water and wash your eyes.

