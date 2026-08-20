5 gynaecological symptoms women shouldn’t ignore or self-treat: Oncologist explains when to seek help

Women will typically wait, often for months, to get a problem evaluated. Often it’s not denial; it’s just not recognising what’s “normal” vs. what requires attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alka Dahiya, gynecologic oncologist and robotic gynecologic surgeon, shared symptoms you should always run past a doctor, not a search engine.

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1. Bleeding between periods or after the menopause

Dr Alka highlighted that while irregular spotting may be due to benign reasons, postmenopausal bleeding in particular should always be investigated in a timely manner – it is one of the first symptoms of endometrial alterations including cancer.

Occasional cramping is natural, but chronic, increasing or unrelated to the menstrual cycle discomfort is not.

2. Chronic pelvic pain

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{{^usCountry}} Occasional cramping is natural, but chronic, increasing or unrelated to the menstrual cycle discomfort is not. It might reveal fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts or infection. 3. Abnormal vaginal discharge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Occasional cramping is natural, but chronic, increasing or unrelated to the menstrual cycle discomfort is not. It might reveal fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts or infection. 3. Abnormal vaginal discharge {{/usCountry}}

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“If it itches or hurts, a change of colour, consistency, smell or amount is generally a symptom of infection,” said Dr Alka. You may be self-treating with over-the-counter medicines without a diagnosis, thereby masking the true problem and delaying correct treatment.

4. Persistent bloating with early satiety

This one is easy to dismiss as a digestion issue, but ongoing bloating, pelvic pressure or feeling full rapidly may often be related to ovarian disorders, including ovarian cancer. It's subtle, which is why it is worth noting if it doesn't go away.

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Ongoing bloating, pelvic pressure or feeling full rapidly may often be related to ovarian disorders.

5. Changes or lumps in the breast or vulva

According to Dr Alka, any new lump or skin change in these places or persistent itching should be seen promptly rather than adopting a watch and wait strategy. The unifying denominator here isn’t panic. Early examination usually implies easier and more successful therapy. Believing your body’s signals, and not allowing shame or a busy schedule to keep you from speaking to a doctor, makes all the difference.

About Dr Alka Dahiya

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Dr Alka Dahiya is a gynaecologic oncologist and women’s health specialist. She has 10+ years of clinical experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.