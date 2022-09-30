5 healthy snacking tips to add nuts or dry fruits in your daily fitness routine and beat hunger pangs

The festive season is going on with great pomp and show in India and people can't help but indulge in binge eating but few know that a handful of nuts are all that one needs since they are high in nutrition and contains vitamins and minerals which are required by our body. According to health experts, they are the best sources of plant-based protein and they provide a wide range of other nutrition too.

We all get our snack cravings during the day - be it after a meal, in the evening or in the middle of a work-from-home meeting, where we always feel the urge to munch on something crunchy and tasty. Our hectic schedule of the day demands a bit of a break with crunch and the burst of flavors for the taste buds and it gets better when it's full of nutritive values with a rich gourmet flavor and feel to the same.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saakshi Gupta, Founder of Vedic Nuts, pointed out how one can add nuts in their daily routine:

1. Ideal time for nutritious almonds and dates regularly after waking up in the morning.

2. Keep a jar of rose petal almonds or masala cranberries at your work desk or carry a jar of mint dates for your on-the-go work meetings. These nuts are here to sort all our hunger pangs.

3. Honey sesame almonds are rich in valuable nutrients for your body, like magnesium, vitamin E and dietary fiber. A single serving of almonds makes for a nutritious and filling snack.

4. Rose petal raisins are a good source of soluble fiber, which aids our digestion and reduces stomach issues.

5. Granola dates are a great addition to any breakfast. It contains some important vitamins and minerals in addition to a significant amount of fiber.