5 simple habits that can keep heart diseases at bay

Many people are on a house-cleaning spree or busy renovating their homes ahead of Diwali. Just like you don't neglect your house cleaning and make every effort to improve its look, it is equally important to pay attention to the maintenance of your heart. If you are feeling tired all the time, having pain in unusual spots of your body or unable to sleep properly, there is something that your body might be trying to convey about your deteriorating heart health.

"Symptoms like headaches, pain in the arms or uneasiness in some part of our body are often overlooked but these are warning signs indicating towards a serious problem," says Dr. Jaiveer Singh Khatri, Cardiologist and General Physician, Meddo Khatris Chest Pain Clinic.

While people may ignore these symptoms and carry on their day-to-day activities or worse pop a medicine without consulting a medical expert for quick relief, majority of cardiac problems are a result of our long-term negligence.

"About 1.5 years of the pandemic has shifted our attention from all other health issues including cardiac health. It's time to re-align our attention and work towards a healthy heart," says Dr Khatri.

Here are the do's and don’ts suggested by Dr Khatri that one must follow to keep our heart healthy.

Healthy diet: It's time to pay attention to your mother when she asks you to eat healthy and cut on all the fried stuff or aerated drinks for better heart health. It's a myth that young people can't get heart disease. They can if there is history of heart diseases in family or if they are leading unhealthy lifestyle. "It is better if you can reduce the consumption of junk food as much as possible and include more of green and colourful fruits and veggies to your diet. It is imperative to eat nutritious and exercise to keep your heart healthy and fit," says Dr Khatri.

Exercise: While most of us are leading sedentary lifestyle due to nature of our jobs or dependence on technology, we should not forget our daily exercise. "We are all bound to our laptops, TV screens and mobile phones which has reduced out physical activities significantly. It is essential that you work out regularly to burn those extra calories as well as keep your muscles, blood circulation and heart healthy," says the expert.

Keeping yourself hydrated: It is essential that your body is always hydrated. Water is essential to ensure that all systems in your body work smoothly and in tandem. "Dehydration affects the kidney, heart, digestive system and blood pressure gets disturbed as well. Therefore, keep a bottle of water with yourself and sip in water at regular intervals," says Dr Khatri.

Pay attention to your mental well-being: You should control your emotions and not let them sway you in any random direction. Anxiety, stress, anger and irritation are not good for health. Specifically, if you have had previous episodes of cardiac problems, make sure that you do not over think and seek medical attention whenever you feel stressed, as per the expert.

Be aware of the symptoms: Learn the heart attack warning signs and listen to your body but remember this: Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, have it checked. Minutes matter! Fast action can save lives. A heart burn, stomach ache, nausea, pain in the legs, breathlessness, can indicate towards a brewing problem and it is essential that people are mindful.

Pay attention to your body signs: No matter what your age is, it is essential that you understand the signs of your body and abide by the normal physiological cycles. Late nights, binge eating on salty and oily food, over alcoholism is like a welcome bell for not just cardiac problems but many other complication that might arise as well, says Dr Khatri.

