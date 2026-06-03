5 standing workouts that build muscle and burn fat without hurting your joints: Fitness expert suggests the best tools

Getting your ideal summer body doesn't have to mean spending a lot of money on a gym membership or going to the gym every day. While joining a gym is one option, it’s not the only choice. People have busy schedules or other reasons that make it hard to get to the gym. However, this doesn’t mean you can't exercise or give up on your goal of a toned body. Fitness coach Ravi Shrivastav shares home workouts featuring standing exercises to tone your body.

What is standing exercise?

You can do stretching exercises like shoulder stretching, hip bridging, knee extension, standing leg exercises, leg lift, etc.(Pixabay)

Standing workouts are exercises performed while standing. You don't need to lie down, sit, or kneel. Instead, you move your arms and legs while keeping your core tight. A fitness coach explains that standing workouts work well because they engage your whole body. They burn calories from head to toe, anytime and anywhere. These workouts are convenient. You can do them indoors when it rains, outdoors when it’s sunny, or even in a small space at home.

5 standing exercises to build muscle

The trainer suggested five standing exercises that can yield good results. Many people wonder whether home workouts are as effective as gym workouts. With the right form, consistency, and intensity, they can be just as effective! Even while standing, you can work multiple muscle groups and stay fit.

1. Standing twists

Standing twists are effective and easy exercises that strengthen your core. They work your side muscles, help your spine move better, and can improve digestion or reduce bloating. You don’t need any equipment, but if you want something for fun and motivation, you can try a tummy twister. This is a low-impact exercise tool featuring a rotating circular platform that allows the user to perform side-to-side twisting motions while engaging their ab muscles.

How to perform at home:

Stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your knees slightly bent for better stability.

Pull your belly button in toward your spine to tighten your stomach muscles.

Reach your arms straight out to the sides, keeping them level with the floor, or bring your hands together in front of your chest.

Slowly turn your upper body to the right. Keep your hips and head facing forward as much as you can. Let the twist come from your waist and core.

Turn back to the centre and then quickly twist to the left.

Do 10 to 15 repetitions on each side. Move slowly and control your movements rather than relying on momentum.

2. Single-leg lift with chest fly

{{^usCountry}} Doing a single-leg lift with a chest fly is a great way to work both your upper and lower body while also strengthening your core. You can easily do this exercise at home with just a yoga mat and a pair of dumbbells. How to perform at home: Lie on your back on your mat. Hold one dumbbell in each hand with your arms straight up toward the ceiling and your palms facing each other. Keep a slight bend in your elbows. Keep both legs flat and straight on the floor.

Breathe in deeply and tighten your core to press your lower back into the mat. As you breathe out, move slowly and carefully while doing the following actions.

Breathe in as you slowly reverse the movement. Lower your right leg back to the starting position while raising your arms back up above your chest. Squeeze your chest muscles as you return to the starting position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doing a single-leg lift with a chest fly is a great way to work both your upper and lower body while also strengthening your core. You can easily do this exercise at home with just a yoga mat and a pair of dumbbells. How to perform at home: Lie on your back on your mat. Hold one dumbbell in each hand with your arms straight up toward the ceiling and your palms facing each other. Keep a slight bend in your elbows. Keep both legs flat and straight on the floor.

Breathe in deeply and tighten your core to press your lower back into the mat. As you breathe out, move slowly and carefully while doing the following actions.

Breathe in as you slowly reverse the movement. Lower your right leg back to the starting position while raising your arms back up above your chest. Squeeze your chest muscles as you return to the starting position. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

3. Standing reach

Your standing reach at home is the highest point you can touch while standing flat-footed. This measurement is often used to determine how high you can jump in sports like basketball or volleyball. To calculate your vertical jump, subtract your standing reach from your highest jump reach.

How to perform at home:

Find a smooth vertical surface, like a wall or door. Take a piece of tape, a sticky note, or some chalk.

Stand about 6 inches from the wall, with your dominant side facing it. Keep both feet flat on the ground and do not rise onto your tiptoes.

Raise your arm as high as you can without straining. Ask a friend to mark the tip of your longest finger, or put a tape or chalk mark on the wall where your fingertips reach.

4. Standing woodchop

The standing woodchop is an exercise that targets your entire body, with a focus on your core, obliques, and shoulders. You can do this exercise at home using a dumbbell or a resistance band. To perform it, mimic the motion of swinging an axe.

How to perform at home:

Stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your knees slightly bent.

Hold the weight with both hands. Extend your arms diagonally up to one side of your head (for example, the top right). As you lift, pivot on the ball of your opposite foot.

Pull the weight down and across your body toward your opposite hip in a smooth, controlled motion. Pivot on your feet naturally and use your core and hips, not just your arms, to drive the twist.

Slowly bring the weight back to the starting diagonal position.

Do 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

5. Leg lift with side crunch

The leg lift with side crunch is a simple and effective exercise that works your abs and sides. You can do it at home on a yoga mat or exercise mat without any equipment. If you want to create more resistance, you can add ankle weights.

How to perform at home:

Lie on your left side. Keep your legs straight, stacked, and fully extended.

Lay your bottom arm flat on the floor or bend your elbow to support your head. Place your top hand gently behind your head or on your temple.

Breathe out and lift your top leg toward the ceiling. At the same time, bend your upper body to bring your top elbow toward your lifted knee or hip.

Breathe in as you slowly lower your leg and upper body back to the starting position. Keep your body moving and do not rest completely between repetitions.

Do 10 to 15 repetitions, then switch to the other side.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON