6 hot beverages to keep you warm during winters

Winter mornings are turning chillier with each passing day and the craving to have hot beverages in the warm embrace of blanket will only increase as we move towards Christmas and New Year's week. While a cup of tea and coffee is usually relished on cold winter days to stay active and energetic, one can also add a bit of variety by going for some winter-special hot beverages from hot chocolate, peppermint mocha to turmeric latte. Also, if you are in the habit of going overboard with caffeine, you must go for herbal teas, golden milk, hot chocolate among others. (Also read: 7 amazing winter superfoods to boost your brain health)

As winter's frosty embrace settles in, there's nothing quite like wrapping your hands around a steaming mug of comfort to ward off the chill. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As winter's frosty embrace settles in, there's nothing quite like wrapping your hands around a steaming mug of comfort to ward off the chill.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, the creator of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, shares a list of 6 hot beverages that can add a touch of joy to your winter days.

1. Classic hot chocolate

Indulge in the velvety richness of classic hot chocolate, a timeless winter favourite that combines smooth cocoa with warm milk. Whether adorned with whipped cream or marshmallows, this comforting concoction is a simple yet decadent way to satisfy your sweet cravings and embrace the essence of winter.

2. Spiced chai latte

Transport yourself to a cozy haven with a spiced chai latte. A harmonious blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, and steamed milk creates a fragrant and invigorating beverage. This winter warmer not only tantalizes your taste buds but also offers a moment of serenity in the midst of the seasonal hustle.

3. Mulled wine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevate your winter evenings with the sophisticated charm of mulled wine. Red wine infused with cloves, cinnamon, and a hint of orange zest creates a soul-soothing elixir. Ideal for festive gatherings or intimate nights by the fireplace, mulled wine adds a touch of warmth to the season's celebrations.

4. Peppermint mocha

Combine the invigorating essence of peppermint with the robust flavour of coffee in a peppermint mocha. This delightful fusion, often crowned with a swirl of whipped cream, not only provides a caffeine boost but also introduces a refreshing twist to your winter beverage repertoire.

5. Golden turmeric latte

Embrace wellness with a golden turmeric latte. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, combined with warm milk and a touch of honey, create a soothing and health-conscious beverage. This winter, nurture your well-being while indulging in a cup that marries warmth and vitality.

6. Hot apple cider

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capture the essence of autumn in a mug with hot apple cider. Simmered apple juice with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a dash of citrus results in a beverage that embodies the flavours of the season. Non-alcoholic and family-friendly, hot apple cider is a versatile choice for any winter occasion.

As the temperature drops, let the warmth of these delightful concoctions become your companions.

Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON