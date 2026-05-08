65-year-old grandmother from Ahmedabad lives up to her Gujarat’s 'fittest' title, proves age is no bar to a fit body

In a world obsessed with quick fixes and overnight transformations, 65-year-old Renu Sidhu is a breath of fresh air. The Ahmedabad-based content creator, grandmother and fitness entrepreneur took to Instagram on May 1 to share a powerhouse workout montage that can leave you in awe. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

Renu Sidhu, a 65-year-old gym entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, showcases her fitness journey through social media. (Instagram/ renu.sidhu)

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Renu isn't just lifting weights; she’s lifting the spirits of thousands of women across the country. She captioned her post: "I am 65, and I’m showing up every day, because consistency and discipline are the two main factors that make me fit even at 65. If I can do it, then you all can too!

How Renu Sidhu stays fit at 65

In the video, Renu showcases a balanced mix of strength training, functional movement, and stability exercises. Her routine is a masterclass in maintaining muscle mass and joint health in one’s golden years. Sidhu is seen performing overhead dumbbell presses and shoulder shrugs. These movements are essential for maintaining bone density and upper-body strength, which are often the first to decline with age.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most impressive parts of the clip shows Renu performing mountain climbers on a bosu ball. This requires immense core stability and coordination. From lateral raises to cable face pulls, Renu focuses on shoulder health and posture. These exercises help combat the hunched posture often associated with ageing, ensuring she stays upright and confident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most impressive parts of the clip shows Renu performing mountain climbers on a bosu ball. This requires immense core stability and coordination. From lateral raises to cable face pulls, Renu focuses on shoulder health and posture. These exercises help combat the hunched posture often associated with ageing, ensuring she stays upright and confident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video also captures her using the pec deck machine, highlighting that a mix of free weights and machines is the best way to safely push muscle limits while protecting the joints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also captures her using the pec deck machine, highlighting that a mix of free weights and machines is the best way to safely push muscle limits while protecting the joints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From grandmother to 'gold medalist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From grandmother to 'gold medalist {{/usCountry}}

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Renu Sidhu’s journey is far from ordinary. A 'round-the-clock mother of three', she didn't just join a gym — she built one. At 54, she became a gym entrepreneur with Samurai Fitness in Ahmedabad, she informed HT Lifestyle.

Her accolades are a testament to her grit: she is a gold medalist in female powerlifting (2017), she even won 'Battle of the Fittest Woman of Gujarat' (2019), and was the first runner-up of Mrs Galaxy Queen Classic (2019). Renu also shared that she is an NSDC certified fitness trainer (2021).

Renu's philosophy: discipline over motivation

For Renu, fitness isn't a hobby; it’s a lifestyle dictated by discipline. She told HT Lifestyle, "Fitness doesn't come from intermittent bursts of motivation, but from deliberate daily practice and choices that no one sees."

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She is particularly passionate about reaching out to women who have spent their lives prioritising family over their own health. Renu's message is clear: money cannot buy the results that hard work and commitment earn. "Beauty is not in a woman's face, it is the light in her heart," she said, adding that her goal is to ‘fit-spire’ women of all ages to reclaim their health.

In an era where 'showing up' is half the battle, Renu Sidhu is showing up, lifting heavy, and proving that the best version of yourself doesn't have an expiration date.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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