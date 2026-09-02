68-year-old grandpa with 1 million followers leaves internet shocked with incredible running speed: ‘Tell me this is AI’

Who says getting older means slowing down? At 68, Portugal-based runner José Aguia is challenging that notion with his remarkable speed, stamina and disciplined approach to fitness. With more than 1 million followers on Instagram, Aguia regularly gives his audience a glimpse into his active lifestyle, sharing high-speed running sessions, workout clips and healthy eating habits. (Also read: 44-year-old fitness coach shares simple exercises that help her look ‘15 years younger’ )

68-year-old’s impressive morning routine

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What makes his fitness journey even more inspiring is that he did not start running in his youth. Aguia says he took up running after the age of 50 and has since turned it into a serious pursuit, reportedly winning more than 200 trophies. His Instagram bio says: “It’s never too late to start.”

José took to Instagram on August 29 to give his followers a glimpse into what a typical training morning looks like for him at 68. Sharing a video of his fitness routine, he captioned the post, “My training routine at 68 I had a good breakfast and went out for a run.”

He starts his day early at 6 am and begins with a filling breakfast comprising a two-egg omelette, bread and a cup of hot black coffee. Once he finishes his breakfast, José gets on with a few household chores before getting ready for his morning workout.

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{{^usCountry}} By 6:45 am, he is dressed and ready to head out for his run. He opts for a bright pink T-shirt paired with shorts, white running shoes, black sunglasses and a grey cap. His training session then involves a series of running intervals at different paces, showcasing the speed and endurance he has built over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By 6:45 am, he is dressed and ready to head out for his run. He opts for a bright pink T-shirt paired with shorts, white running shoes, black sunglasses and a grey cap. His training session then involves a series of running intervals at different paces, showcasing the speed and endurance he has built over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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At 7:16 am, José records a pace of 4:38, followed by 3:04 at 7:32 am. He continues his run at an impressive pace, clocking 2:59 at 7:41 am and 2:53 at 7:49 am. By 8:11 am, his pace comes down to 4:58 as he gradually winds down his session. He wraps up his morning run at around 8:30 am.

How internet reacted

José’s video quickly garnered millions of views, along with thousands of likes and comments from impressed viewers. Many users were stunned by his speed and fitness at 68, with one person writing, “Manifesting a lifestyle like this in my 50s.”

Another user commented, “Shame on myself,” while someone else joked, “I fainted just by watching.” A third user wrote, “My grandpa told me it’s AI,” while another said, “My man is living the life I dream of.”

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Reacting to his running pace, one user wrote in Portuguese, “That little sound when he drinks the coffee is what gives him the speed.” Another joked, “The secret is cracking the egg with a machete.”

Other comments included, “Unc is smoking all of us with that pace,” “You’re one of one, we kneel,” and “Tell me this is AI.” One amused viewer asked, “What does he do with his spare time? Save the city? Dang.” Another user joked, “If I ran this much, I would have to become an Uber with a passenger on my back.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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