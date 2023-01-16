7 foods to consume in winter to avoid cold and cough

Cold and cough is a common symptom of many viral infections be it flu, Covid, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) that are rampant in winter season. If you are falling ill frequently and feel low on energy all the time, you may need an immunity boost. Winter is a time of illnesses, but it is also a season of superfoods. Eating leafy green vegetables like mustard and spinach, seasonal fruits like amla and oranges can help improve your immunity and guard you against infections. While all we crave for during biting cold is some comfort food, we should instead add healthy ingredients to our meals. (Also read: Omicron BF.7 scare: Tips to boost immunity amid global rise in Covid cases)

"The ultimate goal for the cold and flu season? Trying not to get sick in the first place because prevention is the best way to protect yourself. Good nutrition – along with exercise and getting enough sleep – is the key to keeping your body fit to fight off germs," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

She also lists some foods that one can eat to prevent cold and cough in the season.

Garlic

Garlic has natural antibacterial properties and a compound called allicin that helps in fighting off infections.

Turmeric milk

Golden milk is often used as a home remedy against colds. It can help build immunity. You can also add black pepper for instant action.

Tulsi

Tulsi does wonders by acting as a natural immune system booster while keeping infections at bay.

Almonds

Almonds are high in vitamin E, which fortifies the immune system. They also contain zinc, a mineral that has been beneficial during colds and coughs.

Amla

This seasonal fruit is rich in Vitamin C, which is known to have excellent immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties. Consuming Vitamin C regularly is associated with better performance of macrophages and other cells of the immune system.

