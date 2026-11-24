Plastic surgery in India is growing at a pace that most people do not realise. However, the awareness around this field has not grown in the same proportion. Many outdated beliefs continue to shape what patients think even before they step into a clinic. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajat Gupta, founder and director of RG Aesthetics, Delhi, busted the plastic surgery myths.

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Myth 1: Cosmetic surgery requires months of bed rest

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“This is one of the oldest fears patients still carry in their minds. The recovery image they imagine is usually from a Hindi film of the 90s, where someone wakes up from surgery with a bandaged face and is told to rest for months. The reality today is far from this,” said Dr Gupta. Recovery after a plastic surgery procedure depends on two main things: the kind of surgery being done, and the technique the surgeon uses to perform it.

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A dermatologist is a specialist of the skin, and while they are well trained in skin treatments, they are not trained to perform surgery.

{{^usCountry}} “For example, in my practice, patients undergoing gynecomastia correction through the OCCULT technique, which uses a very small incision placed in the side chest crease, are discharged the same day and are back to desk work within a week,” said Dr Gupta. The right technique in the right hands has reduced recovery time dramatically. Months of bed rest is simply no longer the standard. Myth 2: Any dermatologist or cosmetologist can perform plastic surgery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For example, in my practice, patients undergoing gynecomastia correction through the OCCULT technique, which uses a very small incision placed in the side chest crease, are discharged the same day and are back to desk work within a week,” said Dr Gupta. The right technique in the right hands has reduced recovery time dramatically. Months of bed rest is simply no longer the standard. Myth 2: Any dermatologist or cosmetologist can perform plastic surgery {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Gupta, of all the myths in this list, this is the one that concerns me the most, because it directly affects patient safety. In India, a qualified plastic surgeon has either an MCh or a DNB degree in Plastic Surgery, which is pursued only after completing MBBS and requires six or more years of specialised surgical training.

A dermatologist is a specialist of the skin, and while they are well trained in skin treatments, they are not trained to perform surgery. The term “cosmetologist” is not even a recognised medical qualification in India. Many clinics unfortunately blur these lines, especially when the pricing is attractive. My honest advice to patients is this. Before booking any procedure, kindly ask the doctor for their exact qualifications and verify the same.

Myth 3: Liposuction is a weight-loss procedure

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This is a very common misconception, and it leads to a lot of disappointment when patients come with the wrong expectation. Liposuction is a body-contouring procedure, meaning it is designed to improve shape, not reduce overall weight. It targets small, stubborn fat deposits that simply refuse to go even after months of disciplined eating and regular workouts. The ideal candidate is someone who is already close to their target weight.

Myth 4: The scars will always be visible

This is a genuine concern that most patients come with, but the reality has changed considerably with modern techniques. Incisions today are planned in such a way that they fall within natural skin creases, inside the hairline, or in areas that remain covered by clothing. For breast surgery, the scar lies in the fold under the breast. For tummy tuck, it is placed low, well within the bikini line.

Myth 5: Only women go for plastic surgery

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This belief is very outdated. In my practice, men today make up a significant portion of my patients. The most common procedures men come in for are gynecomastia correction, liposuction of the chest and abdomen, hair transplantation, and rhinoplasty. The old mindset that men should simply live with what nature has given them is, slowly and steadily, giving way to a healthier conversation.

Myth 6: Botox and fillers can do what surgery does

Patients often ask whether they can avoid surgery completely and manage with injectable treatments. The honest answer is, it depends on the problem. Botox is excellent for softening expression lines on the forehead and around the eyes. Fillers can add volume to specific areas and give a temporary lift that lasts for a few months. Both have their own role.

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Fillers can add volume to specific areas and give a temporary lift that lasts for a few months.

Myth 7: You can walk in with a celebrity photo and walk out looking like them

“I have had patients walk in with photos of film stars and ask for the exact same nose or the same jawline. A plastic surgeon works with the bone structure, skin type, and facial features that you have been born with,” said Dr Gupta. The purpose of surgery is not to make you look like somebody else, but to bring out a more balanced and well-rested version of your own face.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.