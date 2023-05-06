Dealing with an oily scalp during the summer months can be a common concern among men as they are continuously exposed to increased heat, humidity and sweating. Everyone's scalp is unique and it may take some trial and error to find the right hair care routine and products that work best for you.

8 easy tips for men to take care of your oily scalp in summers (Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash)

Men with oily scalps can take specific steps to manage and control excess oil production. Here are some easy tips recommended by hair care experts for men dealing with oily scalps -

Regularly Wash Your Hair: Washing your hair regularly is essential for managing an oily scalp. Use a gentle shampoo specifically formulated for oily hair or one that contains ingredients like tea tree oil or salicylic acid, which can help regulate oil production. Massage the shampoo into your scalp, focusing on the roots, and rinse thoroughly.

Avoid Hot Water: Hot water can stimulate the sebaceous glands in your scalp, leading to increased oil production. Instead, wash your hair with lukewarm water to prevent excess oil buildup.

Use a Light Conditioner: While it's important to keep your scalp clean, you should still condition your hair to keep it moisturized. Opt for a lightweight, oil-free conditioner and apply it only to the ends of your hair, avoiding the scalp area.

Don't Overuse Styling Products: Styling products like gels, waxes, and pomades can contribute to an oily scalp. Try to limit the use of these products and choose water-based or oil-free alternatives when you do use them.

Avoid Touching Your Scalp: Touching your scalp with your hands can transfer oil and dirt, exacerbating the problem. Resist the temptation to run your fingers through your hair frequently and avoid scratching or picking at your scalp.

Use Dry Shampoo: Dry shampoo can be a useful tool for managing oily scalps, especially between washes. It helps absorb excess oil and refreshes your hair. Spray it onto your roots, let it sit for a few minutes, and then brush or massage it in.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: Diet can play a role in the health of your scalp and hair. Avoid consuming excessive amounts of greasy or fried foods and opt for a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Avoid Overwashing: While it's important to keep your scalp clean, overwashing can actually stimulate oil production. Stick to a regular hair washing routine, but avoid washing your hair excessively, as it can strip away natural oils and lead to increased oil production.

If you are struggling with an excessively oily scalp, it may be beneficial to consult a dermatologist for personalised advice and recommendations.