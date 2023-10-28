In recent years, there has been a concerning increase in student suicides in India and the pressures of academic life, social challenges and mental health issues are all contributing factors to this alarming trend. As a society, it is our collective responsibility to address this crisis and work towards creating a safer and more supportive environment for our students.

8 tips to prevent the rising tide of student suicides (Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, suggested 8 effective strategies to stop the increasing suicides in students and foster a culture of mental well-being -

1- Raise Awareness and Reduce Stigma

One of the most significant barriers to addressing student suicides is the stigma associated with mental health issues. It is crucial to educate students, teachers, parents, and the community at large about the importance of mental health and the reality of student stress and depression. This can be achieved through school-wide campaigns, workshops, and open discussions, creating a safe space for students to share their experiences and concerns without fear of judgment.

2- Strengthen Support Systems

Building a robust support system within schools is paramount in preventing student suicides. Schools should employ guidance counselors and mental health professionals who are accessible to students. Establishing peer support groups and mentoring programs can also provide students with trusted individuals to turn to in times of distress.

3- Promote a Healthy Work-Life Balance

Many students succumb to stress due to an overwhelming focus on academic achievements. It's essential to promote a balanced approach to education. Schools can reduce excessive homework loads, encourage physical activity, and emphasize the importance of hobbies and interests outside of the classroom.

4- Train Teachers and Staff

Educators are often on the front lines when it comes to identifying struggling students. Offering training programs for teachers and staff on recognizing signs of distress, providing initial support, and referring students to appropriate resources can be instrumental in preventing suicides.

5- Encourage Open Communication

Creating an environment where students feel comfortable discussing their feelings is critical. Schools can implement initiatives like mental health awareness weeks, peer-to-peer mentoring, and anonymous reporting systems to facilitate open communication.

6- Involve Parents and Guardians

Parents play a significant role in a student's life. Schools should actively involve parents in discussions about student well-being and provide them with resources to recognize signs of distress in their children. Building a strong partnership between schools and parents can create a more holistic approach to student mental health.

7- Monitor Online Activities

In today's digital age, online interactions can significantly impact students' mental health. Schools should educate students about responsible internet usage and cyberbullying prevention. Additionally, parents should be vigilant about monitoring their children's online activities and engaging in open conversations about online experiences.

8- Foster a Positive School Culture

A positive school culture can significantly impact students' mental well-being. Schools should promote inclusivity, kindness and empathy among students. Implementing anti-bullying programs and conflict resolution strategies can help create a safer and more supportive environment.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor concluded, “Preventing the increasing rate of suicides among students is a complex challenge that requires the concerted efforts of schools, parents, communities, and mental health organizations. By raising awareness, reducing stigma and providing a comprehensive support system, we can work together to create a safer and more nurturing environment for our students. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no student feels alone in their struggle and that they have access to the help and support they need to thrive.”

