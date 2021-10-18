A page from Sara Ali Khan’s gym diaries – This time, with a kettleball

Sara Ali Khan loves her workout routine. In fact, she is often spotted wearing “Pilates Girl” proudly on her tee shirts, every time she steps out of the gym or on the streets of Mumbai. Sara never takes a break from her fitness routine and it shows on her.

Be it a Sunday or another day of the week, Sara Ali Khan has no excuse to miss out on the gym. Snippets from her gym diaries are opted spotted on Instagram, sometimes through her, other times through her fitness trainers, and they are always a marvel to watch.

On Sunday, one of Sara’s workout videos made its way out of the gym and on Instagram through a wellness specialist related to Sara Ali Khan and since then, we have been drooling at the actor’s dedication of taking her workouts so seriously.

The video was originally shared by Siddhant Bhargava and then reshared by Sara, on her Instagram stories. Sara had a better Sunday than us – we are not saying, she is. “Our Sundays > Your Sundays,” Sara wrote on her Instagram story.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen working out in beast mode, in her gym. She held a kettleball and kept doing squats, all the while looking away from the camera. Dressed in a white and pink sports bra, she teamed it with a pair of black and blue striped gym shorts. With her hair tied back into a bun, she can be seen doing squats repeatedly while holding the kettleball with both hands. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story. (Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Kettleball squats, if incorporated regularly in the fitness routine, can prove extremely beneficial for the body. They help in working out the muscles of the entire body. They enhance muscle development in core, hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves, and lower back. With the weight in front, its also easier to do complete squats better.

